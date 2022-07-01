The Climate Connection: Building climate resiliency

Climate-resilient infrastructure was featured prominently during the “Road to a Livable Climate” bicycle ride, which took place concurrently with events around the Bay Area on June 12 to celebrate efforts to tackle climate change.

Most Americans understand the risks caused by our rapidly changing climate, but so often, the question is, “What can I do?” Our local events removed cars from the equation, embracing walking and bicycling as part of the solution, while educating and promoting a greater awareness of measurable actions. The 30-mile bike loop incorporated several key stops that are positively impacting our climate.

Departing Veterans Memorial Park in Napa, we progressed southward on the Napa Vine Trail, an integral part of the growing infrastructure built to enable residents to travel the length of Napa Valley without an automobile. Riding through Kennedy Park, we absorbed the view of the river and lowlands, a key part of the Napa River Flood Control Project that protects our roads and buildings from flooding.

Continuing south without ever having to ride on Highway 29, we reached the airport district to visit Bob Massaro, proprietor of Healthy Buildings Inc. Massaro has been building for 38 years with a core value that “the company improves the lives of people while protecting the environment.” He shared his version of the periodic table of sustainable construction, with elements of energy, health, community, materials/resources and using natural elements. (www.hbusa.net/sustainable-elements)

Next, we pedaled along our county’s portion of the San Francisco Bay Trail, a pedestrian and bike trail designed to connect all nine counties with bay frontage.

This led us to Wetlands Edge Park in American Canyon. Two City Council members, Mark Joseph and Pierre Washington (who joined the ride), spoke about the importance of actionable measures, like their gas station moratorium and adopting a climate emergency resolution, inspired by S4CA (Schools for Climate Action).

American Canyon is now developing an Eco-Center to further educate people on the importance of a healthy and diverse environment. (www.acparks.org/wetlands-eco-center)

Rodney Paul, an active transportation advocate and Bay Trail expert, also shared his knowledge with the group.

Turning north, we took in the vast avian population along the wetlands, in an area recently returned to its natural state as a tidal estuary, reclaimed from commercial salt production.

Arriving at Napa Recycling and Waste Services, we were treated to a short tour by Naama Brenner-Abramovitch, NRWS’ recycling and compost specialist and a tireless ambassador and community liaison for education and implementation.

The state-of-the-art composting facility is a model for other communities. Yard waste, food waste and even compostable packaging are converted to organic compost available to the public at minimal cost.

The benefits are many, including the avoidance of methane gas production, a greenhouse gas that is more than 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. As Naama reminded us, all Californians are now required to put food waste in the yard waste bin for composting. (naparecycling.com/residents/about-us/)

Finally, we heard from U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, Napa city Councilmember Liz Alessio and Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, all of whom are strong climate advocates. They brought regional and national perspectives to the urgency of achieving net zero climate emissions.

Thompson expressed optimism that Congress can pass a successful climate bill, saying, “We don’t get a redo on this.” Alessio provided examples of how the city is changing course with actionable measures instead of just rhetoric and talk.

As a 32-year resident of Napa, a wine industry supplier and a wine producer, I know all too well our future is on the brink of irreversible change. If we don’t act now, the agricultural sector will be profoundly and negatively impacted. We have solutions now. We just need the courage to participate.

Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter posts @napaclimatenow or visit us at: http://napa.350bayarea.org