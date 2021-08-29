The Climate Connection: Converging on a Solution

On a recent Zoom meeting with Napa Climate Now! about the future of energy and housing, it dawned on me that everyone on the screen was a new face. It was refreshing after a year of online calls with familiar folks, and even better because it meant there were all these people doing great things in Napa who were strangers to me. As the head of the Napa-Solano Building and Construction Trades Council, I was honored to be invited to join a group that typically runs on a separate track.

As we face new challenges with public health, housing, climate change and natural disasters, it is critical to include all sectors of our community. While construction workers aren’t the first people you think of with social justice, our core values of equal pay and rights are something all workers share.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Environmentalists can be seen as opponents to projects where our men and women work, but, in fact, we have similar values when it comes to working people. We all breathe the same air, live in the same neighborhoods, and contribute to raising the next generation.

Combining forces