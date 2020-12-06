The Climate Connection: DIY green (and clean!) holiday gifts

For Napans who enjoy holiday gift-giving with family and friends, but quail at the amount of trash and plastic packaging it generates, Gwyneth McKay has a solution that is both green — and clean.

“For years I’ve been making my three adult children ‘Cleaning Kits,’ a large box of home-made, environmentally-friendly cleaning products,” said McKay, an architectural designer and long-time Napa resident. The laundry detergent is a huge favorite, and even their friends ask for it.”

McKay attributes her interest in green cleaning products to her parents, who were deeply socially and environmentally concerned.

“My mother, Meg McKay, is my great inspiration in what has become a lifelong practice of environmental awareness. She used to have a big block of castile soap on the kitchen sink that she’d rub with the sponge to wash dishes. When I became a mother and a householder, I wanted cleaning products that were economical, but I also had a passionate desire for my children to inherit a world that was healthy and safe.”

Over time, McKay discovered economical, simple-to-make recipes for cleaning and grooming products made with ingredients that don’t use as much plastic in their packaging.