The Climate Connection: Domaine Carneros earns climate protection kudos

“Napa Climate NOW! is pleased to name Domaine Carneros a 2020 Climate Champion,” said Dave Kearney-Brown, chairperson of county-wide climate non-profit. “Its deep commitment to sustainability, and a broad range of initiatives— all of which help lower its carbon footprint — make Domaine Carneros an exemplary business and a climate champion in the region.”

Congratulations and thanks to Eileen Crane and Domaine Carneros for their visionary leadership in the wine industry.

Actions you can take

COMMENTARY: What do I have in common with Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed? Beyond the obvious, that is.

Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.

Napa Police Chief Robert Plummer reported that several of his officers have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an examination of ways pol…

Robert Sinskey Vineyards and Napa County need more time to agree on what is allowed at the Silverado Trail winery south of Yountville, such as…

Is it permissible to take apart a historic but damaged house — one of the city of Napa’s oldest landmarks — in hopes of saving it?

Jason Koch found himself in a dire situation last week. He was trapped under a boulder on the rugged back side of Calistoga’s Palisades, darkn…

Popular lifestyles retailer Anthropologie is coming to downtown Napa in the middle of next year, developer Todd Zapolski says.

Napa’s public school system has announced it may have to close another school campus to cope with falling enrollment and the resulting decreas…

There is some resolution, if not closure, to a deadly Napa crash that left a North Carolina teenager dead and a sister and family devastated.

Eric Murray is co-chair and founding member of Napa Climate NOW! A marketing and sales professional, he has worked in the wine industry for decades in the retail, wholesale, and producer segments, and travelled worldwide to visit and learn about sustainable practices in the wine industry.

Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Find us at Facebook or through http://napa.350bayarea.org.