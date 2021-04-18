The Climate Connection: Fighting Climate Change in the Kitchen

As we reported in this column in our July 28, 2019 article on food waste (“Waste Not, Want Not: Help Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions in The Kitchen”), an astounding 30 to 40% of the food produced for human consumption is not eaten, resulting in about 20 pounds of food waste per year for every man, woman, and child in the U.S.

By reducing food waste, we not only reduce levels of methane gas, a potent greenhouse gas formed when our food wastes rot, but we also reduce all the energy-related emissions associated with growing, processing and transporting food.

Due to high amount of methane generated at landfills, SB 1383 mandates that California residents and businesses start collecting their organics by 2022. Fortunately, it’s not hard to be part of the solution, by purchasing only what you need (and saving on your grocery bill!), eating leftovers rather than tossing them out, and composting your food wastes instead of tossing them – everything from meat, bones, and dairy products to bread, fruit, and veggies.

You may also choose to donate to community gleaning programs and a local Food Bank. Napa Valley CanDo is a great resource to schedule gleaning projects. And finally, if you know event organizers, urge them to work with groups like FIFNV to collect and distribute food.