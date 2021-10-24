The Climate Connection: Green energy choices for multi-family housing

Creating clean energy options at older apartments, condominiums, and single-family homes can be challenging. Though built to the highest standards at the time, internal wiring and other systems may not easily allow clean energy upgrades.
For example, even with good solar orientation, our Quail Run Apartments' roofs on La Homa Drive are staggered, so not as effective for installation of solar panels.
Like all other Napa residents, we have the good fortune and easy choice of buying 100% clean energy through MCE’s “Deep Green” option. This is an excellent plan to reduce our environmental and climate impact and cost. But there’s more we can do.
EV power solution for a Napa apartment complex
“According to some natural scientists and economists, one potential step to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change would be the widespread adoption of all-electric vehicles (EVs), which can be powered by electricity generated by sunlight, wind, and water. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, transportation emits more greenhouse gases than any other sector in the US, attributable to transportation’s near-complete dependence on fossil fuels.” (www.rff.org/publications/reports/climateinsights2020-electric-vehicles)
Apartment and condominium residents, especially those in complexes more than 10 years old, are often perplexed as to how, or even if, they can easily charge an electric vehicle (EV). Even as more charging stations are being built, they aren’t necessarily convenient for daily charging.
For more than two years, as owners of the Quail Run Apartments, we researched how best to provide handy EV charging for residents at our apartment complex. Initially, we arranged for a seven-day load study to determine how much additional electrical capacity we might have in one or more of the apartment’s electrical panels. Once sufficient capacity was determined, we contracted with Low Power EV Charging, Inc. (LPEVC), to help us determine the best route forward.
We found that the standard “Level 2” EV charging stations around Napa weren’t particularly convenient in a shared residential setting. The team explored other options, then decided on a low-power Level 1 solution to provide the most EV charging ports.
Level 1 charging provides 40 to 50 miles of range per 10 hour overnight charge, more than enough to meet the 25 to 40 miles of average daily driving for many Napa residents.
If drivers need to charge faster or get more range, there are multiple public charging stations within five miles of Quail Run offering Level 2 charging, DC fast charging and Tesla charging infrastructure.
To deliver Level 1 charging in a way that works for residents and for our managers, the project team looked to smart outlets that can be installed on regular 120V circuits. The selected technology was Plugzio, a smart outlet product for EV charging that lets residents use the Level 1 travel cords that come with their vehicles. We arranged for installation of Plugzio Networked Outlets in eight of our 24 covered carport parking spaces. If there is sufficient demand over the coming years, additional outlets can easily be installed.
Each Plugzio Outlet and its reserved parking space is assigned to a specific resident and a specific vehicle. The driver uses a smart phone to scan a QR code each time the outlet is used. Residents pay a flat monthly fee for the parking space and use of the Plugzio Outlet. The fee will remain the same no matter how much or how little electricity is used during the month. This is a “plug in when you want, for as long as you want” solution. Deploying a charging solution based on a standard outlet, like the Plugzio Outlet, minimizes the impact on energy demand at Quail Run and will allow many of our residents to charge their vehicles.
We think that our approach can easily be replicated throughout Napa and elsewhere in multifamily complexes. We owners and managers need to make it easy and convenient for our residents to lease or buy electric vehicles and to charge them at their homes.
Tenants in multifamily complexes or even in a duplex or single family home can play a important role in moving toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. Here are some ideas:
Actions you can take
-- Ask your owner or manager to contact me about electric car charging. I would be delighted to arrange for a tour and demonstration of our system at Quail Run Apartments.
-- Contact Marin Clean Energy (MCE) and arrange for 100% clean electric energy through their “Deep Green” program; it’s easy and adds very little expense to your monthly bill.
-- There is superb information on the internet about clean energy for homeowners and multifamily residents. As we considered adding more solar panels at our home, we found EnergySage.com to be incredibly helpful in educating us about solar equipment and installers.
The author, Chuck Shinnamon, is a retired civil engineer, an advocate for clean energy, an advocate for housing that is affordable, and a grandfather who wants to help create a clean, healthy, and sustainable future for his children and grandchildren.
Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook and Instagram posts @napaclimatenow or visit napa.350bayarea.org.