The Climate Connection: Green energy choices for multi-family housing

Each Plugzio Outlet and its reserved parking space is assigned to a specific resident and a specific vehicle. The driver uses a smart phone to scan a QR code each time the outlet is used. Residents pay a flat monthly fee for the parking space and use of the Plugzio Outlet. The fee will remain the same no matter how much or how little electricity is used during the month. This is a “plug in when you want, for as long as you want” solution. Deploying a charging solution based on a standard outlet, like the Plugzio Outlet, minimizes the impact on energy demand at Quail Run and will allow many of our residents to charge their vehicles.

We think that our approach can easily be replicated throughout Napa and elsewhere in multifamily complexes. We owners and managers need to make it easy and convenient for our residents to lease or buy electric vehicles and to charge them at their homes.

Tenants in multifamily complexes or even in a duplex or single family home can play a important role in moving toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. Here are some ideas:

Actions you can take

-- Ask your owner or manager to contact me about electric car charging. I would be delighted to arrange for a tour and demonstration of our system at Quail Run Apartments.