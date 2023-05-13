Ever wonder what simple step you could take every day to stop contributing to the heating up of our planet?

Turn off your car engine when the car is stopped. No more idling over 10 seconds. If each of us does this, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, it will be the equivalent of taking five million cars off the road.

This easy action saves gas, reduces engine wear and tear, and stops the spewing of carbon dioxide and dangerous air pollutants. Simply turn the engine off while waiting in a drive-thru line, stopping for road construction, picking up kids from school, or just waiting.

You CAN make a difference

Don’t believe that your one car idling is going to make a difference? For every hour of idling, cars can use up half a gallon of fuel, creating 19.5 pounds of carbon dioxide. So turning off your car will help you save money on gas as well as reduce pollution.

As an example, one drive-thru restaurant has a daily census of 988 cars. Each car idles for an average of 10 minutes. In one month, this means 29,640 cars idling for nearly 5,000 hours total. It means burning up 2,500 gallons of gasoline, contributing 48,750 pounds of carbon dioxide into the air, not to mention dangerous smog-forming emissions.

Kind of makes one choke, doesn’t it?

Our air is making us sick

In Napa County, asthma rates are some of the highest in California. According to the nonprofit, Breathe California, 26.7% of Napa County residents are diagnosed with asthma, compared to 14.8% statewide. Air pollution also contributes to high rates of heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other chronic diseases. Napa County is 11th in the state for COPD-related deaths.

Napa has 15 drive-thru restaurants. American Canyon has six, and another, Chicken Guy!, is being planned. But building more drive-thrus flies in the face of the California Air Resources Board target of cutting back on greenhouse gases by 48% below the 1990 level by 2030, and contradicts our own countywide commitments to strive for net zero climate pollution by 2030. It doesn’t make sense to keep building drive-thrus if we want our greenhouse gas emissions to drop.

It’s been over a year since the Napa City Council turned down the Raising Cane request to build a drive-thru restaurant. That’s a first step. Other cities, including Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Palo Alto, have limited engine idling on city streets. In 2019, Minneapolis passed an ordinance banning drive-thrus. Statewide, anti-idling rules currently apply to commercial diesel trucks, which are limited to five minutes of idling. There is also a California ban on the idling of diesel buses within 100 feet of a school.

But we don’t need to wait for regulations to support common sense. Each of us can simply stop running our engines when the car is stopped. If we see 20 cars snaked into a drive-thru, we can just park and go inside. Or, when we’re picking up the kids from school, we can just turn off the air conditioning and open a window. Modern cars no longer require long engine warm-up periods on cold days.

The bottom line is this — whenever your car is stopped for more than ten seconds, turn off your engine. It’s that simple.

Actions You Can Take:

1. When ordering fast food, go inside to place your order. Pre-ordering, curbside service, and other options may provide additional convenient alternatives.

2. Emissions hurt the lungs of young children. Turn off your car when stopped near schools.

3. Walk, bicycle, or use an e-bike as an alternative.