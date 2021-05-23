The Climate Connection: It’s time to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers

Solutions for the environment and your health

Given all of these concerns, residents of municipalities around the country are stepping up to demand alternatives.

Here in Napa County, Yountville has already passed a gas-powered leaf blower ban, combined with a subsidy program to offset the purchase of new battery or electric-powered leaf blowers and vacuums to help ease the financial burden on local businesses. Battery and electric-powered leaf blowers and vacuums are lighter, less noisy (mid-60 decibels), require less maintenance and do not generate greenhouse gases and smog compounds. New technology makes them just as powerful and similar cost to gas-powered models, with less expense for gas and oil over time.

Electric-powered leaf blowers or no-blow gardening have also turned out to be a great selling point for landscape businesses! Many customers support practices that reduce noise and air pollution and improve the health of their plants and soil.

Another option is the simple use of rakes and brooms. These tools are affordable, do not suspend harmful particles in the air and effectively corral leaves into compost bins, rather than simply blow leaves and sticks into streets and neighboring yards.

Actions you can take