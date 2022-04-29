The Climate Connection: It's now or never: Do it for the kids

“Activists are deploying the moral authority of mothers to push for climate action. Their protests must steer clear of nap time.”

These words, published in last month’s “Climate Forward Newsletter,” a publication of the New York Times, capture a trend in climate activism around the country and the world. Parents are speaking out on behalf of their children’s futures.

It’s no wonder. The latest report from the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded, “Unless global greenhouse gas emissions peak no later than three years from now and are cut in half by 2030, the world will likely experience extreme climate impacts ... It is now or never.”

Napans Laura Keller and Lori Stelling exemplify this trend. Keller, the former director of Public Health Nursing and Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health for Napa County, has two grandchildren, ages 7 and 10. Stelling, a life coach and meditation teacher, is the mother of a 14-year-old son. Both see climate change as an existential threat to their families.

“Many nights I lie awake worrying about my beautiful grandchildren and the future. What will Napa look like in 2040 if we do not take urgent action now?” Keller wrote in a letter to the City of Napa Planning Commission.

Keller explained, “While snorkeling in Hawaii I saw the terrible bleaching of the coral and was hit so hard by the reality of climate change – the acidification and warming of the oceans. I was jarred from my complacency. The other event was having grandchildren. Being a grandmother gave me a new perspective about the future and my responsibility to make sure that future is livable.”

Since retiring, Keller has committed herself to climate action. “I’m very interested in regenerative practices in landscaping and agriculture because I can make a difference in my own backyard,” she said. “I’m also drawn to speaking from my experience in public health. Public health and inequity are worsened by climate crisis-fueled natural disasters, so we need to act now.”

Stelling’s concern about climate change grew out of a lifelong love of nature. “I want all children to be able to live in a world that’s this beautiful,” Stelling said. “The 2015 Lake County fires were my wake-up call to learn more about climate change and start taking action with others. It’s climate action that helps me to not get lost in despair.”

“When I speak as a parent it points to the truth,” she added. “If we don’t do something now, things will be much worse, and our children will not live on the Earth we live on today.”

Stelling’s advice to parents is to push for policy changes. “Write two to three sentences to elected officials anytime an issue comes up,” she suggested as one easy action.

As examples, she pointed to new policies such as the Climate Emergency Resolutions recently adopted by all the county’s cities and town, to the gasoline-powered leaf blower bans adopted by Yountville and Calistoga, and to the bans on future fossil fuel gas stations adopted by American Canyon and Calistoga.

Keller is encouraged by the inclusion of a Climate Change and Sustainability Element and a Public Health and Equity Element in the 2040 City of Napa General Plan update.

“We need to shift our mentality from the need for constant growth to prioritize sustainability,” she said. “Do we have enough water for new developments? Do we have a sustainable food system? Will we be able to survive continual disasters and their health impacts? Climate should be the great, unifying factor for everyone.”

Actions you can take:

-- Sign up for the Napa Climate NOW! e-newsletter at https://napa.350bayarea.org/subscribe

-- Participate in Napa Climate NOW!’s “Comment for Your Community” group and receive notices about upcoming opportunities to comment in support of climate actions. Contact christinabbenz@gmail.com.

Christina Benz is a former winemaker and co-founder of Napa Climate NOW! Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter posts @napaclimatenow or visit us at: http://napa.350bayarea.org