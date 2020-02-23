The Climate Connection: Meet Napa’s Countywide Climate Action Committee

Recognizing that climate change requires a coordinated regional response, Napa County residents will be pleased to know that we now have an active countywide Climate Action Committee (CAC) that includes elected representatives of the county as well as all five municipalities. This countywide representation is precedent-setting in California, and in the nationwide climate change mobilization movement.
Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza currently serves as chairman of the committee, which was formed in 2019. Today, meet three of the other committee members.
— Anna Chouteau
St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau is a newcomer to elected office. Attending the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, D.C., she recalls, “That was a transformative moment. I went from being heartbroken about the election to being energized by the millions of people who were walking with signs that shared my concerns about our environment, immigration, and gun violence.”
She learned how few women were in leadership roles, even in California, “so I made this internal commitment to go for any leadership role that was available.” That led to winning a seat on the St. Helena City Council in 2018.
Shortly afterward, she approached Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht and asked if the cities and county could work together on climate change issues. This led to an informal discussion group, the precursor to today’s countywide committee.
Chouteau, who grew up near the Russian River, hiking and backpacking with her family, has always been interested in the environment. She has worked for environmental nonprofits, and wrote her master’s thesis on environmental sustainability in business practices.
“St. Helena has had recent successes in taking action on climate change,” Chouteau reported. “Last December we adopted MCE’s Deep Green program, providing city operations with 100% renewable energy. By broadcasting this action to our community, the Deep Green adoption rate in St. Helena doubled, and we now lead in our Deep Green participation rate in Napa County.”
“We also held a ‘Walk and Roll’ event in partnership with the Napa Bicycle Coalition and our Active Transportation and Sustainability Committee,” she added. “The number of students walking or biking to St. Helena Elementary School jumped from 20% to 70%! This shows what is achievable with a focused program.”
Chouteau would like to see the CAC dedicate a staff person who can “share best practices and help determine what actions will make the biggest difference, especially as we work with stakeholders.”
“We’re going from everyone starting to understand what a crisis this is to, all of a sudden, hearing it’s too late. I want to make sure we actually do the things we need to do. We need to share resources and learn from each other. We have to get faster and do more if we’re going to make a difference.”
— Marita Dorenbecher
Marita Dorenbecher, a member of the Town Council of Yountville, has had a colorful career that included working for Mother Jones magazine and hosting a public affairs radio program. Throughout, she has fought for equal opportunities for women in policymaking.
Moving to Yountville in 1999, she turned her attention to the local community, serving on the Town Zoning and Design Review Board, then being elected to the Town Council in 2010, where she has served ever since.
Dorenbecher has been very concerned about the environment, especially water, air quality, and open space. She represents Yountville on Napa County’s Watershed Information and Conservation Council, and is active in the League of California Cities, serving on its Revenue and Taxation Committee. “I’m learning about funding sources we can harness to help with environmental issues,” she said.
She sat on the town’s Greenhouse Gas Inventory Committee and then worked with the Yountville Go Green Team to develop its Climate Action Plan, adopted in 2016. Dorenbecher described Yountville’s efforts to use energy generated on site by solar and captured methane to power the town’s wastewater treatment plant. “That treated water is then sold for vineyard irrigation, so our system conserves both energy and water,” she said. “We’re currently working on an ordinance that will ban gas-powered leaf blowers, and looking at ways to reduce the costs of replacement equipment. “ (Gas-powered leaf blowers emit 300 times the pollutants of a pickup truck, according to tests by Edmunds InsideLine.)
“We all agree: for the planet’s future, we must take action,” Dorenbecher said. “I would like the CAC to look at solutions backed by the most recent climate science and also gather information on all available funding. This will require a dedicated staff person. It’s also very important that we bring communities in and provide education in an enjoyable way. I’m a big believer in using games to demystify science and to create connections.”
— Mark Joseph
American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph has been involved in city government ever since receiving his degree in public administration from Cal State Fresno. He came to American Canyon in 1996, working first as city finance director and then as city manager. After retiring, Joseph was elected in 2010 to the City Council and has served continuously since then.
“Two of the accomplishments I’m most proud of – securing over 1,000 acres of open space, and building our wastewater treatment plant – are now helping our city respond to climate change,” Joseph said. “Our wetlands act as a natural buffer against sea level rise, and we are able to use recycled wastewater to meet the city’s expanding needs.”
For Joseph, climate change in California will mean more horrific wildfires. “We need to beef up our fire services so that we have more firefighters available. One of the actions American Canyon has taken is to increase our minimum staffing, which is great for our firefighters’ safety, and also gives us a bigger pool to draw from during fire season when the rest of the state needs help.”
Having representation on the CAC from all jurisdictions is a step forward, Joseph said. “Ultimately, the committee can advocate for actions that all of the jurisdictions can take. I’m glad to see a crowd show up for the meetings because they will hold us accountable.”
Joseph said the CAC should focus on three “low-hanging fruit” strategies. “We need to educate and encourage residents to take actions to reduce their climate impact, like riding public transit or changing their diet. And, as governmental entities, we need to reduce emissions of our city operations and lead by example. Most importantly, we need to identify the dozen or so actions that will significantly move the needle to reduce our region’s climate impact. These may be tough to do, but if we don’t act now, we will have to take much more difficult actions in the future.”
Actions you can take:
1) Attend Climate Action Committee meetings. Meeting times and agendas are available at napa.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=32. The next meeting is Feb. 25, 1:30 p.m., at the Board of Supervisors Chambers, 1195 Third St., Napa.
2) Napa Climate NOW! presents Be the Change – Honing Your Skills as a Climate Champion, Feb. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Napa Library, napa.350bayarea.org/event/ncn-public-presentation
Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Find them at Facebook or through napa.350bayarea.org.
Chris Benz is a retired winemaker and member of Napa Climate NOW!, a local non-profit organization advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science.