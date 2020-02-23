The Climate Connection: Meet Napa’s Countywide Climate Action Committee

“We all agree: for the planet’s future, we must take action,” Dorenbecher said. “I would like the CAC to look at solutions backed by the most recent climate science and also gather information on all available funding. This will require a dedicated staff person. It’s also very important that we bring communities in and provide education in an enjoyable way. I’m a big believer in using games to demystify science and to create connections.”

— Mark Joseph

American Canyon City Councilmember Mark Joseph has been involved in city government ever since receiving his degree in public administration from Cal State Fresno. He came to American Canyon in 1996, working first as city finance director and then as city manager. After retiring, Joseph was elected in 2010 to the City Council and has served continuously since then.

“Two of the accomplishments I’m most proud of – securing over 1,000 acres of open space, and building our wastewater treatment plant – are now helping our city respond to climate change,” Joseph said. “Our wetlands act as a natural buffer against sea level rise, and we are able to use recycled wastewater to meet the city’s expanding needs.”