The Climate Connection: Moving away from disposables

Disposable food ware causes litter (and associated cleanup costs), pollutes our oceans and waterways, and affects the health and life of marine and other animals. It is also beginning to creep into our bodies by way of microplastics that we ingest, potentially causing cancer and other diseases. And disposable food ware actually uses more water over its lifetime than reusable food ware (upstreamsolutions.org/learning-hub.)

According to the Upstream Policy Institute, 561 billion disposable foodservice items were used in the US in 2016, resulting in 4.9 million tons of waste. Restaurants spent $19 billion on disposable food ware in the US that same year.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office reports that, “plastic waste –overflowing landfills and polluting oceans – has grown tenfold in the U.S. from 1970-2018, as recycling rates have remained low.”

The advent of COVID has made the proliferation of disposables even worse. According to Business Watch (11/25/2020), the pandemic has more than doubled food-delivery apps’ business, so it’s more important than ever to address the issue now.