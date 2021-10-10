The Climate Connection: Moving away from disposables

You don’t have to look very far nowadays to find worsening news on climate change. It really is a crisis.
The question many of us are asking is: What can we do right now to fend off this pending catastrophe? Recycling, composting, EV’s, and solar panels are important, but what else can we do to influence the bigger contributors to the climate crisis? Can we influence the petroleum industry, for example? That’s a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Can we do something local that may grow into a larger trend?
These questions have turned into a quest to reduce disposable food ware in Napa County through local legislation.
Napa Climate NOW! has drafted a proposed mandate for adoption county-wide called the Reusable food ware and Waste Reduction Ordinance. The goal is to transition food establishments and customers from disposable food ware (plates, cups, straws, napkins, condiment packages, and so on) to reusable food ware where possible, and compostable food ware for take-out.
Why focus on disposable food ware? Because it’s a big problem that’s getting bigger. Single-use disposable food ware contributes to climate change by using fossil fuel (petroleum) in plastic manufacturing, transportation and disposal. And while disposable food ware made of compostable material may be more easily diverted from landfills, it also contributes to climate change in manufacturing and transportation.
Disposable food ware causes litter (and associated cleanup costs), pollutes our oceans and waterways, and affects the health and life of marine and other animals. It is also beginning to creep into our bodies by way of microplastics that we ingest, potentially causing cancer and other diseases. And disposable food ware actually uses more water over its lifetime than reusable food ware (upstreamsolutions.org/learning-hub.)
According to the Upstream Policy Institute, 561 billion disposable foodservice items were used in the US in 2016, resulting in 4.9 million tons of waste. Restaurants spent $19 billion on disposable food ware in the US that same year.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office reports that, “plastic waste –overflowing landfills and polluting oceans – has grown tenfold in the U.S. from 1970-2018, as recycling rates have remained low.”
The advent of COVID has made the proliferation of disposables even worse. According to Business Watch (11/25/2020), the pandemic has more than doubled food-delivery apps’ business, so it’s more important than ever to address the issue now.
In the words of the Upstream Policy Institute: “The bottom line is that we can’t recycle or compost our way to a sustainable future. We have to work upstream to redesign the systems that generate all the waste in the first place.”
What’s being proposed?
The draft ordinance proposes five things to address this problem of disposable food ware.
• It requires reusable food ware in dine-in restaurants.
• It requires take-out food ware be given to customers by request only.
• It allows only compostable disposable takeout food ware.
• It eliminates plastic and polystyrene disposable food ware.
• It prohibits plastic beverage bottles for events held on City/County property and in City/County vending machines.
Customers who bring their own reusable items would receive a 25cent discount. To encourage customers to bring their own for takeout, there would be an additional 25 cent charge per disposable cup, and a 25 cent charge for other disposable food ware per order, up to $1 per order.
Many other communities nationwide have adopted similar food ware ordinances, and evidence shows that businesses fully embracing the concept of reusable instead of disposable can save thousands of dollars a year in reduced inventory purchases and landfill costs. Visit rethinkdisposable.org for examples and testimonials.
Some local food establishments, as well, are already complying with many of the components of this ordinance. Clif Family Winery in St Helena uses compostable food ware for to-go orders at the food truck on-site, and is implementing a by-request-only policy for food ware accessories on-site and online. “We really like the idea of reusable food ware on-site, and compostable for takeout,” said Linzi Gay, General Manager at Clif Family Winery. “If possible, we’d like to even go to reusable food ware for takeout.”
To view the proposed Reusable food ware and Waste Reduction Ordinance and other information about the problem of disposable food ware, go to napa.350bayarea.org.
Actions you can take
If the people lead…
• Contact your local and county representatives to encourage them to pass an ordinance like the Reusable food ware and Waste Reduction Ordinance.
• Reach out to members of the Countywide Climate Action Committee and encourage them to address the disposable food ware problem. Contact Deborah Elliot, a staff member for the CAC, and ask her to share your email with members - Deborah.Elliott@countyofnapa.org
Walk the talk…
• Bring your own reusable cups and other foot ware when getting takeout.
• Don’t take disposable food ware that you don’t need. This includes excess napkins, lid plugs, condiment packets and other unnecessary food ware accessories. When placing an order for takeout, ask the restaurant to “skip the stuff.”
Put your money where your mouth is…
• Frequent food establishments that use reusables for dining in, and compostables for takeout.
• Encourage your local restaurants to stop using plastic and “go reusable.”
By acting now to stem the use of disposable food ware, we can fight climate change in our own backyard, keep our community clean and beautiful, protect our waterways and wildlife, and help make Napa County a true environmental leader. Together we can turn the tide.
Bob Figoni is a resident of Napa. He retired from a 37-year career in the solid waste field in 2017. He is chair of Napa Climate NOW!’s Waste Reduction Issue Team.
Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook and Instagram posts @napaclimatenow or visit us at http://napa.350bayarea.org.