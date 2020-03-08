The Climate Connection: Moving away from natural gas

All-electric homes are cheaper to operate than mixed fuel homes. New electric heat pump technologies for home heating and cooling, cooking, and water heating are up to 300% more efficient than older technologies. When paired with rooftop solar, also required by California’s new state-wide building codes, the entire home can potentially be fueled right off the roof on days when the sun is shining, and even longer in the future as battery storage technology continues to improve.

All-electric homes are safer and more comfortable (and future proof). Burning fossil fuels inside your home can create noxious emissions, which can aggravate existing health problems like asthma. Carbon monoxide detectors aren’t required in all electric homes. Not only were there no dissenting opinions at the public hearing for the ordinance in Berkeley, PG&E ended up supporting it as “it recognizes the limited lifespan and high costs of gas as California moves toward a carbon neutral economy by 2045.” Building new homes using 21st century technology will also protect homeowners from the eventual expense of retrofitting.