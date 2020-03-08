The Climate Connection: Moving away from natural gas

Last July, Berkeley became the first city in the U.S. to eliminate natural gas hookups for new low-rise residential construction.
Natural gas bans are emerging all over the country, and in the Bay Area, Menlo Park, Morgan Hill, San Jose, Windsor, and Santa Rosa have joined Berkeley in passing all-electric “reach” codes – local building energy ordinances aimed at providing leadership on clean air, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewable energy economy. Seattle has just enacted a ban on fossil fuels including fracked and conventional gas for new city-owned buildings.
Why does it matter if we decarbonize our buildings, starting with the new ones? First of all, California will not be able to meet its emissions reduction goals without curtailing the use of natural gas. When utilities extend gas mains to new buildings, that infrastructure is expected (and financed) to last upwards of 50 years, meaning it will be around and potentially siphoning dollars, long after cities expect to wean themselves off of their reliance on natural gas.
Burning natural gas, like burning any fossil fuel (or burning anything for that matter), releases carbon dioxide, adding to the accumulating burden of heat that is moving us quickly beyond the 1.5 degrees Celsius global temperature target set by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. We must stay well below this level to protect our planetary home from runaway devastation.
In addition, natural gas infrastructure is plagued with methane leaks during production, distribution and storage, which are particularly troubling (and currently under-regulated).
Methane, by far the main component of natural gas, has a warming impact during the first year of emission that is more than 100 times greater than CO2 — it’s clearly not a “transition fuel.” But there’s also a silver lining: since methane only remains in the atmosphere for around 12 years, reductions, including cutting off sources of methane leaks, move us toward less trapped heat sooner— putting the short-term planetary cooling needed by 2030 within easier reach.
Resistance to new city ordinances banning or curtailing natural gas often comes down to preferences and misunderstandings about what an all-electric home (or commercial building) looks like. Here is a short list of myth busters to share the next time this invigorating conversation comes up among your friends and neighbors.
All-electric homes are cheaper to build than mixed fuel homes. Why? Because gas lines are eliminated, both inside and outside of the home. Savings estimates range from $3,000 to $10,000 and up.
During Santa Rosa’s public comments, one builder made it clear that all-electric homes are a good business decision for his company resulting in more comfortable homes —and one of the biggest benefits is not having to wait for PG&E to install the gas meter.
All-electric homes are cheaper to operate than mixed fuel homes. New electric heat pump technologies for home heating and cooling, cooking, and water heating are up to 300% more efficient than older technologies. When paired with rooftop solar, also required by California’s new state-wide building codes, the entire home can potentially be fueled right off the roof on days when the sun is shining, and even longer in the future as battery storage technology continues to improve.
All-electric homes are safer and more comfortable (and future proof). Burning fossil fuels inside your home can create noxious emissions, which can aggravate existing health problems like asthma. Carbon monoxide detectors aren’t required in all electric homes. Not only were there no dissenting opinions at the public hearing for the ordinance in Berkeley, PG&E ended up supporting it as “it recognizes the limited lifespan and high costs of gas as California moves toward a carbon neutral economy by 2045.” Building new homes using 21st century technology will also protect homeowners from the eventual expense of retrofitting.
Gas ranges are now out-performed by the new electric induction ranges. The best ranges, tested by Consumer Reports, routinely outperform their gas and radiant electric counterparts. They are more responsive than gas, and much safer. They are a breeze to clean. Many of the world’s top chefs are induction cooking enthusiasts. “Powerful, immediate, precise, effective, practical – here in a few words are the qualities of induction,” says Author/Chef Thierry Molinengo of the Cristal Room Baccarat restaurant in Paris. Despite their advantages, induction ranges account for only about 5 percent of all ranges sold in the United States.
Napa County has not taken steps to eliminate natural gas hookups or halt new infrastructure in residential or commercial buildings. In February, PG&E presented plans to the county Board of Supervisors to “assess, upgrade and modernize” the existing gas pipeline extending along Highway 29 from south of Napa to Dunaweal Lane — work required to comply with federal and state regulations.
But the utility was also granted rights of eminent domain in order to develop new infrastructure —a liquid natural gas storage plant at Dunaweal Lane, needed largely because three big resort developments – Calistoga Hills, Palisades, and Silver Rose – will require high-volume gas use beginning in the next few years. The board’s approval of the pipeline and storage plant is not needed, as PG&E projects are regulated by the state Public Utilities Commission.
Some 350 Bay Area and its regional groups, including Napa Climate NOW!, are organizing around the region to introduce and pass forward-thinking ordinances to move beyond natural gas to renewable power sources.
During public comments at the recent county-wide Climate Action Committee meeting, we asked our County and municipalities to take up this challenge. Smart planning now means we won’t need to rely on more new natural gas infrastructure in the future.
Kit Long is a local yoga teacher and grandmother.
Napa Climate NOW! Is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions, and the Napa representative of 350 Bay Area. Connect at 350bayarea.org/napa-climate-now —or contact kittylong00@gmail.com.
The information on all-electric buildings is from a blog post by Laura Neish of 350BayArea.