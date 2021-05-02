The Climate Connection: Napa Green takes on the Climate Challenge

With respect to irrigation, Garcia said, “The irrigation assessment has a tremendous value for protecting our water resources so that growers are only using the amount of water they need, which also benefits grape quality. During the assessments, I’ve seen problems come up with old irrigation systems, but most changes needed are minor, for example adjusting water pressure or cleaning out irrigation lines.”

Conservation burning is the minimum required method of pile burning for pulled vines. RCD and Napa Green have been hosting workshops on this technique and will continue to do so.

“Our workshops have been led by Raymond Baltar from the Sonoma Ecology Center. He shows there is an alternative way to burn piles that reduces smoke and air pollution by 75-85% and leaves more material as charcoal,” Garcia said. “By producing this charcoal or biochar, one limits how much material goes into the atmosphere and how much carbon stays on site."

Benefits for the Napa Valley