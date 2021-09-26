The Climate Connection: Napa officials respond to latest climate report

The most recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which represents the consensus of the world’s leading climate scientists, has graphically called attention to the stark climate challenge we face. The report’s Summary for Policymakers leads off by saying, “It is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.”

Government representatives around the globe are reeling, including our elected officials here in Napa County.

Napa City Council member, Liz Alessio, said that she was “alarmed.” St. Helena Mayor, Geoff Ellsworth, concurred, saying, “We’re in an emergency.”

Mark Joseph, American Canyon City councilmember, pointed out the need for bolder actions. “There are things we need to be doing now.” Calistoga Councilmember Gary Kraus vented frustration at the pace of local change as “too slow … we’re not moving fast enough.”

And the clock keeps ticking

The report makes it clear that time for effective action is running out. Even if we stopped emitting carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases now, the concentrations already released into the atmosphere will cause temperatures to continue rising for at least the next 30 years, with devastating consequences around the globe.