The Climate Connection: Napa Soroptimists help Girls Think Green

Moving over later to St. Helena High School (SHHS), she developed a program for culinary and hospitality careers as part of the Career and Technical Education program offered by the Napa County Office of Education. Her program was project-based, an approach that was new to SHHS at the time, which included the farm-to-table aspect of planting a garden to supply a local restaurant menu.

Another project on composting had culinary students and chemistry students work together to create games teaching how the food industry impacts the environment. She called this project “Think Green.”

“Coming from the farming community, it’s always been important to close the circle and reuse as much as you can every day,” Goff said.

She is now a healthy habits coach and culinary educator. Working in private practice, she missed the connection with other professionals.

“The Soroptimists’ mission of women empowering women through education really resonated with me,” Goff explained. She joined the Napa Group and was a natural to serve on the Health and Environment Committee. “Girls Think Green’ came about because our committee was tasked with reaching out to middle school girls to support their voices in leadership roles,” she said.

The Green Project Challenge