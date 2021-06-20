The Climate Connection: Plastic pollution keeps piling up

-- Conduct a kitchen inventory. Do you go through a ton of zip-top bags? How about cling wrap or disposable tubs and other containers? Keep going one by one and ask why you use a particular item. Is there an alternative? If so, resolve to make a change. (see www.seriouseats.com/how-to-tackle-the-single-use-plastic-crisis-in-your-kitchen-5184422)

-- Skip the stuff. When it’s time for take out, check the type of containers used by your favorite restaurant and compliment those trying to reduce use of plastic in favor of reusable or compostable material. Ask that service ware not be included in your order and skip the straws. Ask if you can bring your own non-plastic containers. Such steps save money for the restaurant -- an estimated $5,000/year for many establishments -- and decrease plastic waste. See more suggestions at upstreamsolutions.org/

-- Join advocacy groups lobbying for change. As the Minderoo Foundation report concludes, “Solving the issue will require drastic changes from producers, investors and banks … producers of polymers – known as the building blocks of plastics – should begin disclosing their single-use plastic waste ‘footprint,’ while banks and investors should move to ‘phase out entirely’ any financing that goes toward the production of single-use plastics.” (cdn.minderoo.org/)

Let’s put aside the plastic, and let’s do it today.

Lynne Baker is a retired registered nurse, a mom, a grandmother and an active member of Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share their daily Facebook and Instagram posts @napaclimatenow ! or visit napa.350bayarea.org.