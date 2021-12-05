The Climate Connection: Regeneration starts at home

If you’re like me, you’re feeling challenged by the effects of a rapidly changing climate. Natural events are resulting in devastating losses in biodiversity. What’s worse, our society is polarized around the issue, and world governments are not united in applying effective solutions. The situation seems hopeless and frustrating!

Current thinking advocates for reducing every source of emissions possible to stave off climate change. Land uses and alterations are a key contributor to the problem, including methane from cattle, peatlands, deforestation, nitrogen from overfertilization, and other human activities. Global-level emission sources, even land-based ones, could hardly include landscapes and gardens, right?

As a gardener, you may not think you can act to thwart the effects of climate change, but there’s a lot you can do. So where to start?

When we grow fresh food at home, we reduce our carbon footprint by shortening our food supply chain. At the same time, we discover that our connection to the natural world effectively reduces our stress levels. Transforming your yard into a micro-habitat conserves water, enriches the soil, and supports living species.

As you act, you may revert to counter-productive habits, like purchasing an invasive plant or applying toxic chemicals. Cultural conditioning can die hard. But with good incentives and the right information you’ll make a difference. Consider taking these steps to turn your yard and garden into a tiny, mighty, ecological niche.

• Let go of your :awn: In the U.S., lawn irrigation on average consumes more than 8 billion gallons of water daily, and accounts for up to 60 percent of water used during summers in the West. Transforming your lawn into a landscape of native trees, shrubs, and flowers — even adding an herb garden — not only conserves water but shrinks your water bill. This year through the Napa Resource Conservation District’s turf replacement program, I transformed two patches of lawn. Now I’m saving money, attracting pollinators, and creating healthier soil.

• Feed Your soil: Healthy soil supports all life. To replace a lawn, cover the turf with cardboard and compost. Plant nutrient-rich cover crops, such as fava beans, purple vetch, and buckwheat. Add mulch to keep unwanted plants at bay, retain water and reduce erosion. Later, the cover crops will decompose as green manure. The soil becomes recharged through the action of microbes, fungi, and earthworms, the architects of soil structure. As organic matter breaks down, the soil becomes enriched with nitrogen and phosphorus, while retaining carbon.

• Design for diversity: Plants are the foundation of terrestrial food webs, providing food and shelter, converting atmospheric carbon dioxide into oxygen, and sequestering carbon into soil as organic matter. Without plants, life on Earth would hold only a fraction of the biodiversity we experience today. To support biodiversity, increase the types and amounts of trees and shrubs in your yard and focus on planting keystone species.

• Nurture natives: When choosing plants to cover a yard or fill a garden bed, consult with specialists from the California Native Plant Society, the UC Master Gardeners of Napa County and local garden centers who can guide you to make ecologically stable choices.

• Plant for pollinators: Some pollinators are generalists, while others are specialists. (For example, the monarch butterfly is supported solely by milkweed plants.) By growing plants that support at-risk pollinators and specialists, we can cover the needs of generalists, too, and provide our best defense against losing our local native pollinators.

• Network with neighbors: The past two years brought us outdoors with a greater appreciation for fresh air and healthier horizons. Neighborhood networking reduces waste, effort, and excess spending, and increases composting, salvaging, and recycling. Converse with your neighbors to share eco-friendly improvements applied to your yard, new knowledge, plant starts, seeds, and garden materials.

• Connect through corridors: Linking beneficial habitat helps species find food, shelter, and breeding sites. To turn our landscapes into effective biological corridors, we will need to add millions of plants to our neighborhoods, corporate landscapes, and lands that border infrastructure. Since most land in the U.S. is privately owned, many corridors will weave through our own communities, yard by yard, bringing us in closer connection with nature.

• Save seeds: Nature shows her regenerative power through the diversity and abundance of seeds. When we save seeds produced seasonally and share them with others, we encourage new and experienced gardeners to grow at home. This sharing increases local plant biodiversity and effectively adapts beneficial plants – whether grown for food, beauty, or medicine – to our changing regional climate.

Working together, bolstered by nature’s intelligence, our revitalized landscapes can develop into networks of good habitat to attract and sustain key plant, animal, and insect species. In the community, we can share and multiply our individual actions. Our once isolated garden spaces will become a patchwork of improved habitats that support keystone species to bar against the negative effects of climate change.

Actions you can take:

• Read "Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation that Starts in Your Yard." Douglas W. Tallamy. Portland, Oregon, Timber Press. Sold through Thriftbooks.

• Check out ReScape, a nonprofit that educates about a whole-systems regenerative approach to landscaping, www.rescapeca.org

• Engage with Napa County Resource Conservation District’s Turf Replacement Rebate Program, www.cityofnapa.org/585/Cash-For-Grass

• View "Soil is the Solution," a workshop by the UC Master Gardeners of Napa County, napamg.ucanr.edu/Workshop_References_and_Slides

• Watch "Kiss the Ground," a documentary aimed at creating societal awareness around the extraordinary potential of healthy soil, kisstheground.com

Lauren Muscatine is a writer and editor with the University of California–Davis and manages the academic journal, San Francisco Estuary and Watershed Science. She is the president and co-founder of the Napa County Seed Library. Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Learn more from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter posts @napaclimatenow or visit napa.350bayarea.org.