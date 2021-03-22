The Climate Connection: Saving and sharing seeds: A local — and global — effort promotes resiliency

People often view seeds as powerful metaphors for transformation. Lilea Heine and I can relate.

Our lives were transformed, like so many others, at the onset of the pandemic about this time last March. After experiencing shortages of food supplies and garden seeds, we were motivated to find solutions.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

That month we both learned about seed libraries — places where you can borrow, share and donate seeds. (Think of little free book libraries, imagine seeds inside, and you’ve got the concept.)

We hadn’t met, but our efforts crossed in April. My daughter, Lavender, and I registered the Napa County Seed Library as a non-profit organization and announced our project via YouTube.

Lilea and her family created the first seed library in Browns Valley and distributed 30 resiliency garden kits to neighbors. She was inspired by my initiative, and I was inspired by her innovation.