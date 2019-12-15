Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles about local climate champions, honored at Napa Climate NOW’s Annual Connect the Dots Ride for Climate last October.
This past year, based on common and well-established science, our high school students in Napa formed a local chapter of Schools for Climate Action, and became part of a national movement that empowers schools to speak up for climate justice.
Napa students campaigned for and won a climate emergency declaration for the Napa Valley Unified School District, including two elements they considered non-negotiable: acknowledgment of the climate emergency, and support of climate mobilization efforts needed to achieve the goal of net zero climate pollution by or before 2030. Many of their teachers were behind these remarkable youngsters, encouraging their students to speak up, be active, build wisdom, and work collaboratively.
The students’ achievement marked a victory for education, but as far as victories go, it is a difficult one to contemplate. These young people realize that to have even a 2/3 chance of holding the increase in heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the signatories of the Paris Agreement would, collectively, have to limit future carbon dioxide emissions to roughly 350 gigatons.
Global emissions have increased since that international agreement in 2015, and are now approaching 40 gigatons per year. Do the math. Our students want us to understand that at the current rate of emissions, our carbon budget will be used up in less than a decade. They are worried, angry and working hard to get people to pay attention.
Kennedy Irvin, while in her freshman year at New Technology High School, spoke before the Napa City Council: “We all need to understand that what we are doing to the Earth is incredibly wrong… It is time our leaders recognize the reality of our climate crisis, and demand timely, effective solutions on the largest scale possible. My generation is tired of waiting. The rules have changed. The climate is in full-scale meltdown, and yet our leaders continue to issue permits to cut our forests, condemning the future of this planet.”
Isabel Martin, senior at New Tech High and president of S4CA, urged the school board of trustees to pass a resolution last spring saying, “When adults ask me where I’ll be in ten years I want to ask them—what they will be doing for the next ten years to make sure I have somewhere livable to be.”
Kennedy and Isabel are part of a growing number of students and teachers and parents who show up for marches, tabling, speaking at community events and meetings of Napa’s elected officials, where they ask for a pledge to support their call for courageous leadership to “safeguard our youth and the future of all life.”
These students have taken the time to understand the science and actions needed and to make sophisticated recommendations. In a recent letter to the Legislative Subcommittee of the Napa County Board of Supervisors, they urge their elected officials to pursue state legislation/funding for immediate emergency action to achieve the goals of:
1. 10% reduction, per annum, in radiative forcing levels associated with excess trapped heat, (the worst negative impacts of which will be borne by today’s children) and to prioritize elimination of short lived climate pollutants.
2. Net zero climate pollution by or before 2030 through a variety of legislative means: enhanced carbon sequestration by preventing deforestation and restoring healthy ecosystems; 100% engagement in carbon farming methods; 100% renewable energy, net zero energy buildings, and electrification of transportation and industry; elimination of fossil fuel subsidies and tax breaks, and divestment from publicly traded fossil fuel companies; climate emergency mobilization efforts on a scale even larger than that of World War II to reverse the global warming that threatens humanity and the natural world.
To get to “efforts on a scale even larger that WWII,” S4CA students and teachers met throughout the summer, preparing for the new school year and prioritizing recruiting new members. They put a plan in place to provide climate education for all school staff on the latest climate science and the emergency mobilization needed in response.
In Napa, our student climate leaders know that the organizing principle has to be the carbon budget. To make this happen, we need two things: engaged citizens—students, teachers, parents and the rest of this community — willing to demand immediate, meaningful action. And our government, to meet this crisis, must step up and act with the vision that the science demands.
As SuSu Steyteyieh, Vintage High senior, called out during September’s climate strike: Our climate is changing so why can’t we?
To hear about upcoming events, follow S4CA on @napas4ca on Instagram.