The Climate Connection: The climate needs your vote

The national League of Women Voters was formed six months before women’s suffrage was passed in 1920. Today, more than 800 state and local leagues operate in all 50 states, including our Napa County League, which was formed in 2014. Our organization works on many aspects of voting, including registering people to vote and educating voters about elections, candidates and ballot measures.

While it is strictly nonpartisan, the League has always been a strong leader for social and environmental progress, relying on grassroots consensus policies at both state and national levels.

Joyce Kingery, chairwoman of the Napa County League’s Climate Committee, said, “Protecting the health of our planet is a high priority for the League, which is why we educate about and advocate for laws and other actions that improve the well-being of our climate and environment. Partnering with coalitions and nonprofit groups like Napa Climate NOW! helps us all to work toward common goals.”

If you follow the news, you know that various regions of the country have vastly different perceptions about how (or whether) to protect and improve their environment. The candidates who are elected to represent the voters are the ones who make community decisions. Before choosing new community leaders, it is important for voters to listen to what those candidates say and to dig deeply into what community actions they have previously taken. Understanding candidates’ goals, values, and passions will help you decide how to fill out your ballot.

Midterm elections matter

2022 is a midterm election year. The midterms are so named because there is no presidential election, but they still matter because many local and state elections take place during the primary and general election cycles. Ironically, voters tend to pay less attention to local elections when, in fact, the results may affect them the most.

In the June primary election, for example, voters in Napa County Districts 1 and 3 will choose who will represent them on the county Board of Supervisors for the next four years. Because incumbent officials are often re-elected, the winning candidates may affect board decisions for many years. Brad Wagenknect (District 1) is leaving after serving for 24 years; Diane Dillon (District 3) is retiring after serving for 20 years. The race for county sheriff-coroner is another important election being held because policing attitudes affect our entire community.

Your voice really is your vote

Our elected representatives regularly address major, ongoing and often related issues concerning how to improve and sustain our local environment. The representatives that we elect in 2022 will be making decisions about how Napa County deals with climate change for years to come. Consider, for example, decisions to mitigate:

• Deforestation, which can cause erosion, landslides, degraded air quality, destruction of wildlife habitat, and reduced carbon storage;

• Methane emissions from landfill and gas-burning vehicles, which contribute to air pollution and significantly worsen climate warming;

• Noise and air pollution from leaf blowers and traffic;

• Degradation of our watersheds, including eroded topsoil and damage to stream and riparian habitat;

• Pesticides, which contaminate our reservoirs, waterways, and groundwater; and

• The devastating effects of wildfires on our wildlands and environment.

Decisions made by our local officials today will affect our community and our planet far into the future. Residents can shout and scream in protest or take the long road of legal remedies, but in the end, our elected representatives are the ones who make decisions on our behalf.

Actions to get ready to vote

Here are some things to do to prepare to vote in the primary election:

• Make sure your voter information is correct by going to the Registrar of Voters website (www.countyofnapa.org) to check your registration status and update any information. Registering online will tie your signature to how you signed your driver’s license (registertovote.ca.gov). Note: NO party affiliations are required to vote for local or state offices.

• Register or re-register by May 23 to receive your ballot in the mail. Ballots will be sent out and early voting begins on May 9. You have until June 7, Election Day, to vote. Otherwise, you can register and vote in person at any of the many vote centers located in our cities and towns or at the county Elections Division until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

• Check out Voter’s Edge California (votersedge.org/ca), a state League internet site that collects information supplied by candidates, as well as their top donors and supporters.

• Attend the Napa County League’s three candidate forums for Napa County Board of Supervisors Districts 1 and 3 and the sheriff-coroner’s race. The forums will take place virtually in late April and will be simultaneously translated into Spanish. Watch for dates/times and registration details.

• Keep your eye on http://napa.350bayarea.org, where Napa Climate NOW! will be posting candidate responses to its Climate Priorities Survey.

• Read the ballot statements carefully, printed in both English and Spanish (Tagalog available on request).

Now, get ready, get set, vote!

Bernadette Brooks is president of the League of Women Voters of Napa County, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that is nonpartisan and advocates for social and environmental change. See www.lwvnapa.org. Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science; it is part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter posts @napaclimatenow or visit us at: http://napa.350bayarea.org.