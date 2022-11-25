The Climate Connection: The cool food movement in Napa

Food is important in so many ways, not just to sustain us physically, but as a reflection of important aspects of our lives and culture. But in the age of climate change, we also need to be mindful that food makes up between a quarter and a third of our carbon footprint.

Luckily, small changes in our dietary decisions can reduce carbon emissions, slowing down climate change and helping keep the earth cool. In fact, a Cool Food revolution is already underway.

The Cool Food movement, launched by the World Resources Institute (WRI) in 2019, is a certification program to help consumers choose climate-friendly dining options, identified by a Cool Food Meals badge for dishes with a lower carbon footprint (https://www.wri.org/initiatives/cool-food-pledge).

It has been an astounding success, with more than 63 organizations signing up, serving over 3 billion meals annually. These include Nestle, Bloomberg, Cambridge University, Panera Bread, the cities of Toronto, Washington D.C and Milan, Aramark, New York University, Harvard University, IKEA, Seattle Children's Hospital and the World Bank. The aim is to cover 12 billion meals by 2025, demonstrating that changing how we eat can be a powerful way to address the climate crisis.

The program has three phases: pledging, monitoring and promotion. The goal is to “provide delicious food that is better for the planet,” then commit to reduce by 25 percent the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the food being served.

A meal’s carbon footprint is analyzed, looking at emissions from the supply chain. If the carbon footprint falls below an established per-meal threshold and meets nutritional criteria, it is approved as a Cool Food Meal. With this certification, consumers know their food choices are helping the climate.

We can all do our part. More than half of Americans have stated it’s important that their food choices are sustainable, according to data from The International Food Information Council (IFIC) https://ific.org/media-information/press-releases/consumer-research-on-sustainable-eating-and-food-waste/ ).

It’s not hard to imagine Napa becoming a Cool Food City.

Ideas to reduce your food climate footprint

-- Introduce vegetarian meals. Producing beef uses 20 times more land and emits 20 times more greenhouse gases than producing beans, per gram of protein.

-- Make plant-rich meals. Enjoying more plant-based foods is an important way to reduce pressure on the climate.

-- Reduce meat portions. If you aren’t ready for meals without meat, simply eat less of it. The benefits are a healthier lifestyle and planet.

-- Make your own meals. In addition to being satisfying, making your own food is cheaper and less carbon-emitting than products that are ready made.

-- Introduce dairy-free days. Animal products are the most water-intensive foods on the planet, so cutting down on them makes a big difference.

-- Reduce food waste. Anything you can do minimize food waste helps. Share excess produce, make a meal from leftovers, and pay attention to what is in your fridge.

-- Buy local, seasonal and organic. Napa's award-winning farmers market is delightful, and the available local produce is amazing.

Addressing climate change can feel overwhelming, but making everyday food choices is something within our reach. Simple changes to diets and enjoying more plant-based foods reaps big rewards. If you are interested in getting more information on cooling down your diet, you can take an individual pledge at http://coolfood.net/en/take-the-cool-food-challenge/

Whether it is one day a week, a complete lifestyle change, or something in between, let us look at our food choices, and cool it down, Napa.