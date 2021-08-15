The Climate Connection: The need for stronger climate action in Sacramento

California has an international reputation as a leader in the fight against climate change. Despite this fact, several important bills have died in the California legislature.

It’s time to treat the climate crisis as the emergency it is. As has become painfully obvious, climate impacts are accelerating around the world. California is experiencing a severe drought, extreme heat and a nearly year-round wildfire season with smoke pollution.

On Aug. 16, California legislators head back to Sacramento after their summer recess for final deliberations on more than 2,000 bills. Eighty assembly members and 40 state senators will decide the fate of these bills by Sept. 10. Between now and then, there will be a rush of activity and lobbying to pass or block bills. As citizens, it’s time for us to make our voices heard on those bills that can make a real difference.

Legislators listen to their constituents.

Many of us feel more comfortable taking action at the local level in our cities, schools and counties. But state government has a critical role by mandating, implementing and funding stronger climate goals and programs. A bill passed in the legislature can give support to hundreds of cities across the state trying to make changes that may not be easy at the local level, or that require state funding.