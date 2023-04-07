In mid-March, amidst a season of record rainfall, Napans received another wake-up call on the state of the climate. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published its latest report, a consensus from the world’s top climate scientists. In short, the message is clear – we must take bold action now, in this decade, to move away from fossil fuels and significantly reduce climate emissions.

As our recent countywide greenhouse gas inventory found, one of the most effective areas we can tackle is the reduction of climate emissions associated with the built environment – our homes, offices, businesses, and government buildings.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In March, Napans were treated to a presentation by Woody Hastings of The Climate Center based in Santa Rosa ( theclimatecenter.org). The Center focuses on statewide solutions to the climate crisis, many of which can be adopted right here and right now.

According to Hastings, the Center’s “Climate Safe California” campaign builds on California’s reputation as a world leader on climate issues. The Center’s website states, “As goes California, so goes the world. Climate-Safe California offers climate solutions at the speed and scale that science demands.”

A graduate of San Francisco State University with a degree in environmental studies and an emphasis on sustainability and social justice, Hastings has worked with The Climate Center since 2010, where he now concentrates on energy democracy, and serves as the Polluting Fuels Phase Out program manager, a colorful title that says a lot about his area of focus.

Hastings gave a presentation on how to get to a climate-safe California by 2030. The key, he said, is “to rapidly reduce climate pollution at scale, so that California will be the first state in the nation to become carbon negative, bringing climate targets and policies into alignment with current science.”

Currently California is not on track to meet these goals.

“The climate crisis is hitting harder and faster than scientists predicted even a few years ago,” he said. He pointed out that North Bay residents are living through a variety of abnormal environmental events, as we whiplash from drought to wildfires to bomb cyclones to atmospheric rivers.

Hastings then pivoted to talk about what we can do to start making gains, introducing the four pillars of the Climate Safe California approach: phase out fossil fuels, scale up natural carbon removal, invest in resilient communities for all and fund climate action now.

According to Hastings, the Climate Center has published a report on rapidly and equitably decarbonizing California using Energy Innovation’s “Energy Policy Simulator” (EPS) model for attaining an emissions reduction target of 65 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

State legislation is essential to meet the 2030 target, he said. One anticipated senate bill would accelerate greenhouse gas emission targets. Another already under consideration, SB 233, would harness electric vehicles as an energy source, making all EVs bi-directional capable by 2027, acting as a house battery, or feeding power to the grid. On the state assembly side, AB 1757, would set an ambitious range of targets for natural carbon sequestration.

“California’s working and urban lands can sequester up to 100 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year,” he said. The Climate Center has an online bill tracker that keeps tabs on climate and energy legislation in California, he added.

Hastings also presented information about clean energy credits and energy efficiency tax credits, reminding Napans that there is a 30% income tax clean energy credit for solar rooftop, battery storage and heat pumps, as well as energy efficiency tax credits up to $3,200 for heat pump water heaters, insulation, and electrical panel upgrades, among other things.

The Climate-Safe California campaign, as envisioned by The Climate Center, offers a compelling response to a climate crisis already unfolding. There is much to do, but luckily, there are so many ways to get involved, Napa.

Actions you can take

Local climate-focused events in April:

-- April 17, 5:30 p.m.: Democrats of Napa Valley Club Zoom, “Napa County Moving Forward on Climate Action,” Free. Register at napavalleydems.org.

-- April 19, 5 p.m. Napa County League of Women Voters, “2023 Local Climate Priorities", Free at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa.

-- April 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Napa Earth Day Celebration, Oxbow Commons, Free. napaenvironmentaled.org/earth-day.