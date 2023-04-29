When asked his secret, Fausto Coppi, Italy’s legendary cyclist, replied, “Just ride. Just ride. Just ride.” Coppi, the so-called “Il Campionissimo” (Champion of Champions), could have said the same thing if asked about one of the best ways to reduce fossil fuel use. Bikes are the ultimate clean transportation.

Is there anything not to like about bicycles? Frankly, we don’t think so. They’re beautiful, especially when new and shiny. When older, scuffed up and rusty, they become lovable. Moreover, they are a triumph of design. There has never been a more efficient machine or a cleaner one to operate. Ever.

You’ll find lots of support for cycling in Napa. The Napa County Bicycle Coalition, with its triple mission of advocacy, education, and encouragement, is a real friend to cyclists. It works to expand bike routes and pedestrian access, especially near schools, emphasizing safety and convenience. Its website shows the best bike routes around town and for longer recreational rides. Watch for their community events, including Bike to Work and School Day, educational Bike Rodeos in schools, family biking workshops in both Spanish and English, Bike Fest, and community rides for the whole family.

Family Friendly

Speaking of the whole family, a bike may still be the best gift a kid can receive, setting them up for a lifetime of fun, mobility, and healthy recreation. Most of us vividly remember the day we got our first bikes. And what grown-up cyclist doesn’t dream of the day that the Vine Trail extends all the way from Calistoga to Vallejo? That will make it possible for the whole family to explore new parts of the valley together on bikes, and ferry to San Francisco.

Beautiful and temperate, Napa is a cycling paradise. Our local cycling association, Napa’s Eagle Cycling Club, organizes rides for all levels, and maintains a calendar online. At the same time, increasingly enlightened local governance is making Napa’s bike lanes and trails better all the time.

Finding the Right Bike

A bicycle that fits you well is the bicycle you will actually ride. Shopping for a bike can be daunting. But with such a wide variety bicycle models in every price range to choose from, chances are you’ll find the one that fits your needs.

The Napa County Bicycle Coalition gives a limited number of bikes and helmets to youth and adults in need each year. The Bike Swap at Bikefest is a great place to find a used bike. Or look online. Napa’s bike shops offer a range of styles and prices for new bikes.

Electric bicycles (or “e-bikes”) are also a great alternative to automobiles. At 1,000 mpg, e-bikes are far more efficient than even electric cars. Look online for the best-rated e-bikes for your needs and price range, then find a shop that carries those brands. Be sure to ask for a test ride. Test rides equal free fun! The mechanics will help with the size and adjustments for your personal “geometry.” Again, getting the right fit is crucial.

Regular bicycle and e-bikes are both great options when doing your shopping. Invest in a basket or two for the front, back, or sides, and light shopping is a breeze. Be sure to use a good lock when you park it. Otherwise, arrivederci, bicicletta.

Safety First

All the best rides end in returning home intact. Add a rearview mirror and a bell to your handlebars to let pedestrians, motorists, and other cyclists know you’re there. The Napa Valley Bicycle Coalition has lots of great tips for cyclists to keep you safe.

Fausto Coppi’s “8 Rules of the Road” begins with this reminder: “Good manners are the first requisite of the rider.” Soon enough, you’ll find yourself repeating Il Campionissimo’s mantra: “Just ride. Just ride. Just ride.”

Action Steps

• Join the Bike Fest sponsored by the Napa Valley Bicycle Coalition on Sunday, May 7: https://napabike.org/bikefest/

• Choose your bicycle the next time you go to school, to work, to do your shopping