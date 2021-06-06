The Climate Connection: The ways actions become a movement

Here are five things you could do

1. Tell at least three other people. We are most connected when we are in real conversation with one another, so the next time you’re on the phone with your dad or at brunch with friends, talk about a change that you’ve made in your life. If it’s something new, they’re bound to ask questions. If you’re not the first person to do something like this, talking about it helps normalize the action.

2. Share a benefit of that action on social media. Good news travels fast, so take a picture or a video of the new power strip that is preventing vampire power drain in your home and post about how much that is saving you.

3. Offer to help someone else take that action. When our company went carbon neutral, we decided to reach out to all of our competitors and offer support if they wanted to go carbon neutral as well. So far, we’ve convinced three other companies to go carbon neutral, tripling our original impact as a company.

4. Write an op-ed, blog post or article. If you like to write, then contributing to one of your local publications could have a huge influence beyond your immediate network. It could be a local newspaper or the blog for your place of worship, your yoga group or your new mom’s group.