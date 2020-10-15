The Climate Connection: Tips for the climate conscious gardener

In my recent column (“One Solution to Climate Change Lies Right Beneath Our Feet,”) I described how our planet’s soil, air and water are in serious trouble. Soil is one of the earth’s largest carbon sinks, and it functions best when it has lots of carbon in it. But far too much carbon has been released into the atmosphere in the form of carbon dioxide. Where do we put that vast amount of carbon wreaking havoc on our planet?

Part of the solution can be found in our own yards and gardens. Here's how:

-- Avoid synthetic chemical pesticides and fertilizers: These harm the soil organisms that digest and sequester carbon to support healthy plant growth. With the intention of buoying plant growth, home gardeners and commercial farmers alike add chemical fertilizers and nitrogen to the soil. However, easily half of this nitrogen is unused by the plant and is released into the air as nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas. The production of chemical fertilizers and pesticides also contributes to greenhouse gases. Use of these products on soil contributes to nitrogen run-off which pollutes waterways, creating dead zones in the oceans and algae growth in ponds and lakes. Synthetic fertilizers actually reduce the fertility of the soil, leaving plants more vulnerable to pathogens and our homegrown veggies less nutrient dense.