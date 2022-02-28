The Climate Connection: Voices for the earth

Solving the climate crisis requires that we all pitch in one way or another. This edition of The Climate Connection features the voices of three members of Napa Climate NOW!

Bob Figoni, a retired solid waste management professional, leads the group’s waste reduction issue team.

“I became interested in climate change in the1990s,” he said. “Then Al Gore came out with 'An Inconvenient Truth,' which raised the issue to a higher level, and California passed AB 32, the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006.

“We can all do more to reduce our personal impact on the climate. Just by participating in Napa's food waste composting program at home, we can make a significant difference. It's easy. Food waste in the landfill generates methane, a greenhouse gas which contributes to climate change. Composting helps solve this problem.

“I think a lot of people are motivated to do their part. They understand that climate change is a real threat that will affect future generations. I have children and grandchildren. What will my 3-year-old granddaughter's world look like when she's my age?

“We need to do a better job regulating large corporations that create greenhouse gases. The oil industry continues to manufacture and market convenience products like single-use plastics. We can take personal action and minimize our participation in that, but we also need legislation that takes into account the social impact of corporate actions. It's up to us to speak up, and act up.”

Cameron Shaw is the proud mother of two young girls and an account manager in the printing industry. She is particularly focused on the problem of plastics.

“I think it was the documentary, 'A Plastic Ocean,' that opened my eyes to the plastic pollution crisis,” she recalled.

“It’s so important that everyone knows there’s no such thing as ‘away’ in the phrase ‘throw it away.’ It all goes somewhere, and plastic literally never decomposes. It breaks down into smaller and smaller pieces, filling our oceans and streams, killing animals and organisms, and polluting our drinking water.

“Plastic only became prevalent in the last 70 years. We have time to limit the harm, but only if we act quickly and reject the ubiquity of single-use so-called ‘disposable’ plastic. My personal actions include bringing reusable produce bags to the grocery store, using reusable pouches instead of plastic bags, and refusing plastic packaging in stores and restaurants.

“I recommend Erica Cirino’s book, "Thicker Than Water: The Quest for Solutions to the Plastic Crisis" (2021). Journalist Cirino reveals that the plastic catastrophe is also a tale of environmental injustice, where poorer nations take in a larger share of the world’s trash and predominantly people of color and low-income communities are disproportionately threatened.”

Susan Crosby is a world traveler and retired primary school teacher.

“I joined Napa Climate NOW! with the belief that local action can make a difference, and because doing something besides worrying helps keep insomnia at bay,” she explained.

“I first heard about the ‘greenhouse effect’ in high school biology class. I remember thinking, ’That sounds serious; the government will obviously do something about it.’ Hmmm.

“Fifty years later, neither our government nor those of other countries have done the heavy lifting to cut back on the heat we pour into the atmosphere every day. Some have managed better than others, like Scandinavia, while others have never had the opportunity to squander energy. An average person in Zaire uses in one year what the average American runs through in 17 hours. We’ve been having quite a party at the expense of the rest of the world.

“Children are natural allies of animals, wild and tame. Every year, more of the animals we studied in class were described as endangered or needing protection. The books we read told us we had to work to help save polar bears, coral reefs, and elephants, often concluding that we needed to do more to save them. But it shouldn’t be up to the kids; it's happening on our watch.

“We are ordinary people, but we are many. Small actions add up. We can recycle, limit our driving, carpool, and work to save woodlands. We can notice problems and try to find solutions, donate to effective environmental groups, move our banking to local credit unions or let the big banks know we want them to divest from fossil fuels, and we can follow Mr. Rogers’ advice to ‘look for the helpers.’ What we cannot do is give up.”

Actions you can take

• Opt-out of plastic take-out foodware and accessories.

• Attend the next countywide Climate Action Committee meetings to learn what’s on their agenda, or attend a city council or county supervisor meeting to let your voice be heard.

Lynne Baker is a grandmother, retired nurse, teacher and a member of Napa Climate NOW! Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Like, comment, and share our daily Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter posts @napaclimatenow or visit us at: http://napa.350bayarea.org