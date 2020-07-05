The Climate Connection: Why is it so hard to take action on climate change?

Napa residents care about this issue. More than the rest of the country, in fact. That’s several points above the national average – probably because here in Napa we are experiencing the first wave of climate impacts from our fires. Napans just need to have the time and space to take meaningful action and then get back to the rest of their lives. The way that I get to go to the gym for one part of my day, but don’t spend my whole life trying to become a body-builder.

Don’t you have an afternoon to get started?

Actions you can take:

1. Apply to attend our Napa Climate Advocacy Training on July 25 – it’s meant for people with busy lives who still want to make a difference in their spare time. You’ll meet climate scientists, local elected leaders, and some of your neighbors. Visit napa.350bayarea.org/climate-advocacy-training

2. Watch or listen to Climate Action Committee meetings. Meeting times and agendas are available at napa.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=32.

3. Start with a simple change: switch out your light bulbs for some energy-efficient ones, start rotating in a few delicious vegan meals a week or start composting food scraps. Not every shift needs to be seismic.

Napa Climate NOW! is a local non-profit citizens’ group advocating for smart climate solutions based on the latest climate science, part of 350 Bay Area. Find us at Facebook or through http://napa.350bayarea.org Jessica Day is co-founder and chief marketing officer at IdeaScale, a crowdsourcing software. She holds an MFA in creative writing, is a member of Napa Climate NOW! and regularly speaks about climate action.