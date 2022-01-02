The fresh start to a good life: A look at global New Year’s Day traditions, old and new

The arrival of a new year is accompanied by the hope of a fresh start and a better life filled with prosperity, love, good health, and luck. Through the millennia, cultures worldwide have established deeply rooted traditions handed down through the generations to help ensure the fulfillment of these hopes and aspirations as each new year plays out its destiny.

Special foods are an integral part of many cultures’ New Year’s celebrations. A key ingredient of these culinary dishes is generally round in form to represent coins as a symbol of good fortune and prosperity.

The lentil is one such symbolic ingredient that the Italians incorporate into their special New Year’s dishes.

The black-eyed pea is the essential ingredient of the southern U.S. dish of Hoppin’ John as it too represents coins. To make Hoppin’ John, pork - also associated with a life of abundance plus good luck, and rice are combined with the black-eyed peas. It is believed if one eats this dish on January 1, it is said to bring good luck, peace and prosperity throughout the new year.

To further enhance their prospects, Southerners eat Hoppin’ John with golden cornbread and collard greens, which resemble paper money. To amp up the potency of their Hoppin’ John’s special traits, some individuals place a shiny new penny underneath each serving dish. If more good luck is desired, more pork is added to the Hoppin’ John.

A third food favored for improving life in the new year is fish. Regardless of the type of finned fish used in preparing the dish, it is considered a good New Year’s Day entree. These fish dishes are a common part of many cultures’ January 1 menus. The main reason for their popularity is the belief that since fish swim primarily in one direction — forward, as does the movement of time — a fish dish represents and promises positive progress and fulfillment during the new year.

To be blessed with long life, the Japanese consume lengthy foods to help guarantee longevity. Toshikoshi soba, long buckwheat noodles, served either hot or cold, symbolize longevity. Also, an additional benefit of these noodles is the source of their main ingredient — the hearty buckwheat plant — which is said to represent resilience.

Some New Year’s dishes offer a bit of a game of chance. In Greece, a dessert known as vasilopita may conceal a coin that has been baked into it. The person who finds that coin in their serving is said to enjoy good luck throughout the new year.

A similar tradition is practiced in Scandinavian countries. They serve a rice pudding on either New Year’s Day or Christmas in individual dishes. One of those portions contains an almond that is said to insure good luck for its fortunate recipient. That person may also win a prize for finding the almond in their rice pudding.

In both ancient and contemporary times, New Year’s is also a day to exchange gifts. During the Roman Empire era, the beginning of the new year was commenced with gifts of gilded nuts or coins. Persians exchanged eggs, the symbol of fertility and prosperity. The early Egyptians gave gifts of earthenware flasks.

In more recent times, when Christmas was banned in Soviet Russia, Jan. 1 became the day for exchanging gifts. Even a new legendary figure - Ded Moroz or Father Frost - was created to deliver those holiday presents. Also, instead of elves, his assistant was his granddaughter, Snegourochka.

As some hand out New Year’s gifts, other cultures make an extra effort to wish every living being a good year. The Walloon and Flemish farmers of Belgium make certain to include their livestock in those good wishes as well as the New Year’s festivities. These farmers get up and out extra early on Janu. 1 to wish their cows, horses, pigs, chickens and all their farm animals a “Happy New Year!”

The farmers’ seemingly benevolent acts of kindness have an ulterior motive. They believe, based on the experiences of their predecessors, the grateful animals will reward the farmers with an exceptionally good farming year.

Another animal-related New Year's tradition is practiced in Romania, especially in the rural areas of that country. Actually performed on New Year’s Eve, dancers dress up in furs and wooden masks to portray goats, horses or bears as well as evoke the animals’ positive spirits. Aided by that energy, the performers dance from house to house to chase away negativity and bad spirits. The most popular of these ceremonies is the dance of the bear, primarily because of its pre-Christian folktale. It is said, if a bear enters a residence, that home and its inhabitants will be blessed with prosperity, good fortune and health.

The bear is also associated with a more familiar New Year’s Day activity known as the Polar Bear Plunge. Practiced since the early 1900s in the U.S. and parts of Europe, this traditional Jan. 1 ritual is to submerge oneself into frigid waters and/or swim a specific distance in those icy waters. Frequently, and in more recent times, the hardy participants raise funds for local nonprofits as part of their bone-chilling activity.

Another New Year’s tradition familiar to most present-day and global citizens is making a resolution. While many individuals may think this new year practice is a relatively modern ritual, it is actually quite ancient. The first documentation of making resolutions and celebrating the new year dates back more than 4,000 years to the Babylonians. However, there is one significant difference between their new year and the contemporary version. In ancient Babylon, the new year began with the first new moon following the vernal equinox (the first day of spring.) The new year was heralded in with an extravagant, 11-day long, religious festival called Akitu.

Centuries would pass before Jan. 1 became New Year’s Day. First, the calendar had to be reorganized. The original 10-month calendar used by the Romans was expanded with the addition of Januarius and Februarius by the Romans’ King Nume Pompilius. Although improved, over the centuries that calendar fell out of sync with the solar, and seasonal, cycles. To resolve this issue, in 46 B.C., Roman Emperor Julius Caesar consulted with his top astronomers and mathematicians. The result was his Julian calendar which is similar to the present-day Gregorian calendar.

As part of his Julian calendar, Caesar selected January 1 as the first day of each year. His selection of Jan. 1 as New Year’s Day was, in part, to honor the month’s namesake, Janus. The statuary of this Roman god of beginnings depicts him as having two faces allowing him to look back into the past while simultaneously being able to look into the future. The Romans celebrated each new year with sacrifices to Janus, exchanging gifts, decorating their residences with branches of laurel, and partying as only the Romans could do!

During medieval times, Christian leaders replaced Jan. 1 as New Years’ Day with days they ordained to be of greater religious significance. Centuries later, in 1582, Pope Gregory XIII created his Gregorian calendar which returned Jan. 1 to being New Year’s Day.

Regardless of how you may choose to observe the first day of this new year, the options reflect a diversity of multi-cultural traditions and rituals practiced worldwide. They are all, however, deeply rooted in an ancient and powerful longing for a fresh start and good life.

Rebecca Yerger is a Napa Valley historian. She can be reached via email at yergerenterprises@yahoo.com.