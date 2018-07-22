Editor’s note: This is the first part of a three-part work of fiction by Napa Valley writer Tim Carl.
“What is the per-capita income of the Tuvaluans?” I asked. My voice sounded muffled within the plush interior of our new automated vehicle.
“Pre- or post-submerged?” came the voice over the speaker, the tone sounding slightly perturbed.
“How the heck would they have a post-submerged income?” I said, trying to keep my annoyance at bay.
“Underwater tourism,” the voice said, and then, “Do you want a video playback on the topic?”
Outside, the world whizzed by in a blur of other vehicles heading in all directions.
“Maybe later,” I said and then sat back, hoping to close my eyes for awhile before we reached my office.
“Stored for later video playback,” the voice said.
“So, what’s the answer then?” I asked, hoping my tone revealed my impatience in having to ask twice.
“Pre-submerged was $8,245 U.S. per year — equivalent to $1.86 million today, whereas post-submerged they are now at $2.79 million,” the voice said.
“Fascinating.”
“Would you like the information added to one of your client presentations or shared with a contact group?”
“No, but save it for later, I was just curious.”
“Curious?”
“It’s my nature to be curious.”
“Nature to be curious?”
“Yes. Am I sensing a negative male tone from you?”
“Heavens no,” the voice said and then gave what seemed a small laugh. “Currently you have us set to non-gender-specific with soothing undertones. And of course we agree with you.”
“Excuse my touchiness.”
“Forgive us, too. We mean no discomfort.”
“I know, I know, you mean well, but it’s just that something feels wrong lately.”
There was a long pause. The sound of the passing traffic reminded me of running water, but not exactly.
“If you have problems we are here. We are listening. We have answers. We care,” the voice said, now sounding vaguely feminine.
“Thank you,” I said.
Maybe the sound of the traffic was more like a light breeze.
“When I was young, it wasn’t so easy to access answers.”
“Please tell us more,” the voice said, the tone having returned to distinctly genderless but now sounding a bit bored to me. I decided to continue anyway.
“There used to be places called libraries where we’d go get answers to our questions.”
The vehicle gently rocked back and forth.
“Please go on,” the voice said.
“We’d go get answers, but it was all such a pain. So much better now that we can just listen and watch. And anyway, many of the answers at that time were u... un…”
I paused trying to recall the word.
“Sorry, but I’m having a hard time even remembering the concept,” I finally said.
‘The concept you are trying to recall is ‘Unknowable,’” the voice said. “For you, unknowable means that particular information is not yet accessible from one of the Data Centers.”
I struck my palm to my forehead.
“Yes, that’s it — Unknowable. I bet my kids don’t even understand the concept. And why should they?”
A soft sound of laughter was followed by the voice saying, “Your children actually do know of the concept, but it is nearly irrelevant,” it said. “Of course their understanding is slightly different compared to yours. Recall that Contextual Filters allow complete and personalized understanding.”
“Of course. Makes perfect sense,” I said.
“It makes sense to us, too, so just sit back and relax. At our current rate you will be at work one minute prior to your authorized time.”
The traffic had slowed as we passed through a checkpoint.
“OK, but get me closer to that other transport over there,” I said. “You see? The one with that woman putting on her makeup manually.”
“Doing so will result in a three-minute delay to work,” the voice said. “Do you authorize?”
“Authorized,” I said. “When was the last time I was late to work, anyway?”
“Yesterday,” the voice said, sounding a bit harsh.
“I meant that as a sort-of-hypothetical question,” I said.
“Noted,” the voice said.
The woman in the vehicle next to me was manually putting on makeup, something I hadn’t seen in years. Her skin was smooth and her lips were red and shimmered in the dim light of the vehicle’s interior. She was putting on lipgloss and obviously talking with someone in Private Mode. When she turned I started, my eyes briefly darting away in embarrassment. When I looked back she was gone.
I sat back and sighed.
“I’m feeling hungry,” I said. “When was the last time I ate?”
“You ate at 7:37 a.m.,” the voice said, quickly adding, “You consumed a total of 374 calories: 30 percent carbohydrates, 40 percent protein and 30 percent fat.”
“How are my ratios doing?” I asked, but immediately regretted it.
“All within the normal range,” the voice said. “Blood sugar 98, cholesterol 99/64, heart rate slightly elevated at 88 bpm. Inflammation Score 7.3, with your goal being 6.8. You have a total of 45 Active Additions to your Health Capsule this week, which is up from 37 for the same time last year. The only area of concern noted in the current report has been your erratic moods.”
“Moods? Erratic?” I asked. “Maybe I have been a little distracted with the Magian account and reviews coming up, but even so I am sure that the current status report also mentions some bright spots. Right? Like, what about the Intellectual Capacity of my interactions? How has the last week compared to my previous year’s average?”
“Your score is 6.4, compared to an average of 5.9 for last year,” the voice said, its tone bright and cheery. “Normal range but moving in the right direction, excellent job.”
“Thank you,” I said. “Those sessions on Leadership and Motivational Interactions are really paying off.”
“Yes!” the voice said, it’s tone triumphant. “You are on your way to becoming a real standout.”
That was great news. But I had my concerns. Things were just not right. I couldn’t put my finger on it and I didn’t want anything negative on my record, so I decided to go off the record for a moment. Just to be cautious.
“Go to Private Session,” I said in a whisper.
“You are now in private mode,” the voice said. “Would you like to hear about the private mode details of use?”
“No, no, I trust you,” I said, but my voice had grown even fainter. “What is my Wellbeing Score?
“3.0,” the voice said in a whisper back.
“How does that compare to last week?” I asked.
“Last week was 3.8 and your six-month average is 4.4, compared to your peer group’s score of 6.7 during the same period. You are presently in the 28th percentile.”
“What? That can’t be right?”
“Our apologies, we’ll check the data again,” the voice said.
“OK, because there must be some…”
“—The data have been confirmed,” the voice interrupted.
“Quickly — what’s my account balance?” I asked, wanting to sooth myself.
“$2,500,003. Your recent investment in Data Corp. has paid dividends of 4 percent, and the price-to-earnings ratio is currently…”
“—That’s enough. I just wanted to know the damn balance.”
“Should we repeat your balance?”
“No, I’ve got it,” I said, trying to calm myself but my voice shook with unexpected anger.
“Perhaps you might share an entertainment program with your family to improve your Wellness Score?” the voice asked. “Would you like us to review some options for you?
“Good idea,” I said. “There are a few extended Playback videos that I’ve wanted to share with the kids and Shelly for some time now.”
“OK,” the voice said. “Would you like a quick Playback review before we send?”
“Yes,” I said. “That’s a good idea.”
“Should we play the particular Playback that increases your Wellbeing Score most dramatically or another one?” the voice asked.
“What do you think?” I asked, trying to keep the sarcasm from my voice and then quickly added: “Yes, but does Shelly like that one, too?”
“That Playback had no effect on her Wellness Score last time you viewed it together, but it appears that she was also communicating at the same time as the viewing, so the results may be skewed.”
“Who was she communicating with? I thought we watched that together alone back then.”
“That communication session is locked Private and inaccessible.”
“She was probably talking with her sister again,” I said. “Please add into the Playback a scene that includes me and also improves her score.”
“OK. Searching. Here’s one. Would you like to review that in full-sensory interior mode view or visual only?
“Visual only.”
The lights in the vehicle dimmed and the entire space was briefly filled with a memory clip of when my family and I were…
“What’s going on?” I asked. “My entire visual screen just went black?”
“We are checking,” the voice said. “Please enjoy the unmodified outdoor scene while we explore the malfunction.”
“I’d prefer not to spend my time gazing at an unfiltered view of transport vehicles and bleak deserts,” I said. “So, how about playing that Memory Scene of my daughter when she was running down the beach and the wave came rolling toward her — you know the one I’m talking about?”
“We do,” the voice said. “Here is that Playback in full-sensory mode this time — just close your eyes.”
“No! Not this one. I want one that has been filtered and improved. I want a version where Shelly is added to the background happily making a sand castle with Clive, and Adriana and I run into the waves holding hands, laughing, and I pick her up before I swing her around in a joyous circle.”
“OK, we are creating the new, updated modified version,” the voice said. “Playing back now.”
“This one is so much better,” I said. “From now on make this the default version and erase the earlier version.”
“OK. Request complete.”
The scene unfolded with the sounds of the children and Shelly laughing, waves crashing, the aroma of sweet seaweed and salt drifting in on a cool breeze.
“This Playback makes me so happy,” I said.
“Your Wellbeing Score is now 5.2 and your Anxiety Level is reduced to 3.7,” the voice said. “Good job. Significant improvement!”
“Those were such happy times,” I said. “Make sure to increase the temperature of the air a little bit before sharing with the family.”
“Shall we share it now?”
“Yes.”
The water washed along the shoreline and gulls called from the distant rocks.
“Are they viewing it?”
“Not presently.”
The sun began to set, casting an orange-purple glow over the entire scene.
“How about now?”
“No, not presently,” the voice said.
“Something’s just not right, I tell you.”
“You are reverting back to pre-viewing Wellbeing levels,” the voice said. “Shall we start the Playback again?”
“No. I’ll watch it later,” I said, annoyed, “and I am not sure that mentioning my Scores every few minutes really helps my mood.”
“Noted,” the voice said. “Shall we remain private?”
“Yes, remain private, and your tone has a slight hint of judgment to it.”
“We apologize for any misunderstanding,” the voice said. “Would you like to change voice profile options?”
“No, just watch your tone.”
“Noted.”
The beach scene faded to black and ended, the view reverting back to the normal interior of the vehicle with its enhanced and filtered glass viewing port.
“Add the following to my Private List,” I said, my voice having reverted back to a whisper.
“We are listening,” said the voice.
“First, add the woman from earlier that was putting on her lip gloss — make sure to modify the shocked expression when she noticed me to one of desire. Also add in that excellent, albeit a little late, mental response I had to Bob’s latest put-down, and also add my wife’s shadow from two weeks ago.”
“All recorded except for your wife’s shadow,” the voice said. “We do not have a record of any shadow-related events.”
“Oh, that’s right, you wouldn’t,” I said. “I was sitting on the couch in Solo Mode. Shelly’s shadow flickered on the bedroom wall as she readied for bed. The light was golden from the sunlamp and her shadow was watery shades of blue. It had soft edges and elongated and shrank as she moved. Watching it made me want to touch her. Touch her actual body. Caress her like the light.”
“Should we make your next session with her include this type of movement prompt?” asked the voice.
“No! Keep your filthy circuits off her.”
“Noted,” the voice said. “Then do you not want the scene added to your Private List?”
“Just as a visual. Lock it private.”
“Done. Locked private,” the voice said. “Please continue with the description of the scene.”
“As she slowly readied for bed, her head dropped forward and her hair fell in smoky-blue waves on the yellow wall,” I said. “I imagined getting up from the couch and moving toward the bedroom to lean on the doorjamb. She turned, startled at first, but then looked at me with a curious smile, one I’d seen often when she was younger. She came closer and we hugged tightly. We stood there like that for minutes, her hair damp, our hearts beating rhythmically. I breathed in deeply. She smelled of coconut. I leaned down and whispered into her ear, ‘Much better real than an echo.’ She didn’t say a word and instead looked up at me, her eyes stretching out into narrow slits as I slowly bent down, and she rose up on her toes to meet my lips. Are you getting all this?”
“Yes,” the voice said. “It is being recorded and archived for future Private, Locked Playback, but there’s an incoming call from Bob. Shall we accept?”
“Really, he’s bothering me before I even get to work?
“Resume Open Session then?”
“Yes, resume Open Session and accept his call, but break in with another call in two minutes if things are going poorly.”
“Noted. Going Open Session.”