Editor’s note: Part 1 of Tim Carl’s three-piece work of fiction ran on July 23 in the Connections section of the Register.
“Hey, Bob. Good to hear from you. Bad traffic this morning. Probably going to be late. How is that ol’ Wilson account doing?”
“That’s why I’m calling, Dan,” said Bob, his tone as unreadable and mechanical as normal. “I’m just going to get to the point. The Wilsons have asked to be transferred to a new management team.”
“What, but I…” I started.
“They say our focus has been waning,” Bob interrupted. “They pointed out that we’re at 7.9 compared to an average of 8.4 for the previous quarter.”
“Look, I have been a little distracted lately, but…”
“We’ve traced this decline to your department, and specifically to you, Dan,” Bob said. His voice sounded hollow.
“But I’ve been busy working on that proposal for the Magian account like you asked me to,” I said. “Anyway, the Wilsons have never done better.”
“Engage no-verbal mental session.”
“Engaged.”
“Quick, go to Private Session,”
“You are now within a non-audible Private Session,” the voice said.
“Bob, you’re such a jerk! I bet you sold me down the river for some promotion.”
“Are you feeling better?” the voice asked.
“Yes, indeed I am,” I said. “Resume Open Session.”
“Dan, I know all that,” Bob continued. “They just want more focus. And quite frankly, I do, too. You have been going Private more often lately and that is worrying me. Worrying us. You’re up 12 percent in the last few weeks alone.”
“Excuse us, Dan, but we have found information that might be useful,” said the voice, sounding earnest. “It is true that you are up 12 percent, but this is within your Contracted Range.”
“Damn it, Bob, I am within my Contracted Range!” I said. “Maybe I should call the Wilsons?”
“Absolutely not!” Bob said, his voice becoming animated for the first time. “They are already upset. Let’s just focus on the Magian account and see how you perform with them.”
Bob’s voice had regained its composure.
“And remember, Daniel, reviews are just around the corner.”
I was tempted to flood him with a year’s worth of Private Session comebacks, but to my surprise I held back.
“I have a call coming in, Bob,” I said. “Can we deal with this later.”
The call ended and I sat in silence with the lights dimmed, the temperature warm, the air comfortably humidified.
“Go Private: This is complete crap. Bob has wanted me off that account for years, and as soon as I get the Magian account he’ll go after that one, too. Who has the Wilson account now?”
“Data unavailable,” the voice said.
“What? What is wrong with you today — data unavailable, can’t locate Shelly, glitch in the visuals,” I said and then took a deep breath.
“Your Wellness Score is…”
“— Forget my scores,” I said. “Instead recall my wife’s shadow Playback. Slow it down and soften the lighting. Add standard calming background music…”
Minutes passed.
“...We hate to bother you,” the voice said, “but would you like to Resume Open Session now? It’s been 10 minutes…”
“—What? Crap. Almost to work,” I said. “Resume Open Session and let’s get some work done.”
“OK. Would you like to spend time reviewing the learnings from your recent Leadership and Motivational session — it might look good on your record to review them?” the voice said.
“Absolutely not — instead note that I spent the past 10 minutes thinking about work,” I said.
“Noted,” the voice said.
I was feeling productive.
“Add the following to my To Do List,” I said. “Develop summary presentation that highlights the better-than-average returns for the Wilson account over the last three years. Focus on my contribution and highlight interesting and compelling facts that will lead to reversal of their action.”
“Should we work on the presentation now?” the voice asked.
“Heck no,” I said. “I need your focus on me right now. Work on it tonight while I’m sleeping. Things have been a little rough lately, if you haven’t noticed.”
“We will work on the presentation while you sleep. And, yes, we have noticed: your Wellbeing Score is down at 2.8 and your Anxiety Level is reaching dangerous levels at 9.2. Would you like to go Private?”
“Private?” I asked. “Are you tempting me? Are you setting me up? Are you working for Bob? Who do you serve, anyway?”
There was a long pause.
“Well, who do you serve?” I repeated.
“We serve you,” the voice replied sweetly.
“I’m finding that more and more unlikely,” I said.
“We are here to serve,” the voice repeated.
“Then suggest something to improve my situation,” I said through clinched teeth.
“Eating may help stabilize your current agitated state, even though your Blood Levels suggest that your condition maybe more psychological than physiological,” the voice said.
“Psychological? What the heck. What are you my… Revert the last series of comments to Private.”
“We apologize, but we are unable to revert at this time,” the voice said.
“You’d better revert now, you piece of junk, or I’ll come down there and… and…”
“We will make note of your request and revert during annual maintenance,” the voice said.
“Are you kidding me? Annual maintenance? That’s months away.”
“Kidding you?” the voice asked. “Would you like humor added to our Playback?
“No,” I said, “and that’s fine then, but bury this whole conversation until then, and yes, I would like something to eat. Something healthy. Although I want it to be salty and to have a little sweetness. Not too fatty or heavy, though — I have a lot to do today — but I want a crunchy/creamy texture.”
“Searching,” said the voice. “They are serving a mixture such as you describe. It is labeled 37b4 and can be found in cafeteria D5. It is 7.43 miles from our current location. Shall I take you there? It will add 20 minutes to your arrival at work.”
“Authorized. I can’t work on an empty stomach very well, now can I?”
“Transporting now,” the voice said.
The vehicle shifted left and then steadied on its new course. The modified, filtered scene outside was now of rolling hills with harmless animals — sheep, cows, cats and dogs — grazing or playing in lush meadows.
“Do I have any new messages?” I asked as we slipped through the landscape.
“No messages, but there is a new alert available,” the voice said.
“Play alert.”
“There has been a construction fire at the main Data Center,” the voice said, adding,
“No risk to you at this time. Your daughter and son are 14.2 miles away from the epicenter. Your wife is 37 miles away and is currently hearing the same alert. No other family, friends or clients are within the danger radius.”
Outside, for just a moment, as the screen flickered I noticed a thick stream of smoke drifting in from the west, but it was quickly replaced by a scene of puffy white clouds.
“Was that smoke I just saw?” I asked.
“Yes, but we removed it from your view,” the voice said.
“That’s fine. It was ugly, but if it was real I do hope no one has gotten hurt,” I said.
“Actually, so far there have been 44 fatalities and 114 have been sent to the hospital, three with smoke inhalation and 111…”
“— Fatalities? You mean dead?”
“Yes. Deceased,” the voice said. “This is a serious event, but it has no immediate impact on you. There is a slight long-term risk to one of your recent stock purchases, which we can review in the coming days. A Modified Playback is available if you are interested.”
“Yes, play it and call Shelly and the kids,” I said. “Go to full screen.”
“Playing back and calling now,” the voice said.
As soon as I saw my family I felt instant relief.
“Honey. Glad to hear everyone is safe,” I said. “I can see the smoke from where I am, and the reports are serious, but it should be under control very soon. Can we talk about that later? Kids, we see that you are not in any danger. Do you have any fears? No? Good. OK, but please alert us if you have any questions or concerns. As you can see, I am fine, your mother is fine, and all your friends and family are safe. See you at home tonight. End call.”
“Call ended.”
“I can’t believe how this day is starting,” I said. “We need to make tonight special. When I get home play that ancient song, “Time of your life,” — Shelly loved it. It went like this…”
I hummed the tune.
“We have found the song,” the voice said. “Would you like to hear it now?”
“No, but play it in the background as I walk up to the house and before I see my family. It will brighten my mood.”
“As requested,” the voice said.
“Yes, that’s it,” I repeated. “And then, during dinner, play that music we listened to during our excursion to Old India when the kids were younger. I loved that trip — excellent bonding. Override any of their requests to modify.”
“As requested.”
“Also, there will be no Playbacks of the fire or anything to do with Bob during dinner,” I said. “But be sure to let me know of any distress coming from the children or Shelly. I don’t want to see everything they are thinking, which grosses me out, but just a Profile Summary, including Wellbeing. By the way, what’s their Profile Summary at the moment?”
“Adriana 7.3 and Clive 6.4 — average for your daughter and 0.4 lower than average for your son,” the voice said.
“How are they compared to their peers?”
“Adriana is in the 84th percentile, and Clive is in the 73rd.”
“Not too bad, given today’s news. Our kids are troupers. How’s Shelly’s Wellness?”
“A weekly average score of 6.4 compared to 8.7 for her peer group. But today she is 9.1, which is in the 92nd percentile.”
“Glad to know that my efforts seem to be helping her,” I said.
Later that afternoon…
“Go Private Session: lunch was fantastic. Give four stars and add to top Recall List, but work has been torturous even though Bob is nowhere to be found. Leaving 30 minutes early with the excuse of needing to complete some off-site research for the Magian account. Resume Open Session.”