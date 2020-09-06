The great trailer project: Meet Tallulah, a 1967 'Land Yacht'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I always thought they were cool but never had a desire to own, let alone renovate, an Airstream trailer that is as old as I am. Then one morning, on Facebook, I saw a “marketplace” listing come up for something called a Land Yacht.

The name alone intrigued me after spending so many years in the sailing industry and in public relations for America’s Cup teams. My ex-husband is a professional competitive yachtsman and it was a part of my life for many years.

The asking price on this trailer was $7,500, which I thought was reasonable but really had nothing to compare it to except a Google search that indicated it may be a good bargain.

But the condition of a 1967 Overlander Land Yacht could be anything from driveable but needs work to a complete catastrophe that could take years of work and tens of thousands of dollars.

I made an appointment to see the unit, which was in the next county over and known for pop-up drug labs, so I took a fair share of ribbing for even considering the Airstream.

I took a friend who does maintenance for me so I’d have a voice of reason but that went only so far when we opened the door and climbed up the two stairs only to have him mouth to me “you’ve got to buy this.”