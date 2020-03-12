The hidden gems of Lake County

The Fultses donate $5 for every bottle of Wildfire sold. The Fults also make Two Girls Rosé, an unlikely blend of estate Pinot Gris and a small amount of one of their reds to give it color, named for Dustin’s two daughters, Lola Thu and Kenlee Blake Fults.

— Saw Shop Public House

As one drives from Lower Lake to the west side of Clear Lake is Kelseyville, where there are number of wineries, tasting rooms, restaurants, coffee shops, a wine bar, and a brewery. A must-visit is the historic Saw Shop Public House, which used to be – you guessed it – a saw shop. Since 2001, the restaurant was known as Saw Shop Gallery Bistro and owned by Marie Beery. The restaurant’s sale was a speedy and fortuitous turn of events for new proprietor, Weston Seifert, who used to work at Saw Shop and was a frequent patron through the years.