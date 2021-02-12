The keeper of the 'Cookie Cupboard': Girl Scout cookies fill a Napa woman's garage

The annual Girl Scout cookie season is a big deal in the life and home of Carol Hall. As the service unit cookie manager, a volunteer position, for Napa and Yountville troops for the past eight years, her world revolves around the famous confections and their sales.
The work has its challenges, Hall says, but the rewards are far more numerous.
With the arrival of each new year, Hall gears up for another cookie season. The 2021 sales period began on Jan. 23 and ends on March 14 and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales are online.
The yearly tradition, however, dates back to 1917 when the “Mistletoe Troop” of Muskogee, Oklahoma, held the first Girl Scout cookie sale. Locally, the first troop, appropriately enough Troop #1, was established in 1929. Eight years later, Girl Scouts held the first nation-wide cookie sale.
A Wall Street Journal article titled “Palettes in Mom’s Garage,” reported that, logistically, the Girl Scout Cookie Sale is one of the largest and most successful volunteer-based entrepreneurial efforts in this country.
Hall said, “What happens first is placing the initial cookie order for the Napa and Yountville troops. I coordinate with each troop and verify their orders. The other Napa County troops have their own managers who perform the same tasks as I do. I also work with the Northern California Girl Scout Council to work out the delivery of the cookie order.”
The job, she added, “is so much fun.”
Hall also coordinates and manages the initial cookie drop for her service unit at the Laird Family Winery in the Oak Knoll area north of Napa. “Laird is so very generous to let us use their fabulous facility,” Hall said. “For four hours during one morning, we’re able to use their loading docks to deliver and distribute the cookies. A former Laird assistant wine-maker, and lifetime Girl Scout member, made these arrangements with the winery, which we are so grateful for.”
Arriving by semi-truck, the cases of boxed cookies are stacked on palettes. Hall said, “This year, the exact number of cases is 1,500. With 12 boxes per case, that is a total of 18,000 boxes of cookies.”
They include the five standards of Girl Scout cookies—Thin Mints, Samoas, Tag-A-Longs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups — priced at $5 per box. Two special varieties, $7 per box, are S’mores and the gluten-free Toffee Tastie.
With the cookie drop completed, troops can pick up additional boxes of cookies at Hall’s “cookie cupboard.”
“I am the ‘cupboard’ for Napa and Yountville,” Hall said. “This year, I started out with 1,000 cases, or 12,000 boxes, of cookies. When a troop sells their allotment, they can place an order for more boxes from the ‘Cupboard,’ me.”
As with many managers, Hall’s garage has been converted into the ‘Cupboard’ with the arrival of the cookies.
“Before, and as, the palettes are delivered, my husband David usually asks, ‘When do I get my parking spot back?’” Hall said, “Although this year, it might be my car parked outside of the garage!”
She continued, “My son, Grant, would always ask, ‘So, how many boxes can I have?’ He and my daughters (Paige and Rachel) would pretend to be sneaking off with or sampling cookies. I’d jokingly say, ‘I’m keeping my eye on you!’
“Now that they are in college, I ship them some Girl Scout cookies. Also, there are always boxes in our freezer. It is a way of life for us!”
While Hall has enthusiastically fulfilled her responsibilities as the service unit cookie manager, she began her participation with the annual sale as a Brownie member of the Santa Clara Troop #559.
Hall said, “I sold 35- 45 boxes of cookies my first season. That was back when we still went door-to-door. Now some of the girls sell thousands of boxes.” Her childhood Girl Scout career ended in high school. After graduating from Santa Clara University with a software engineering degree, she and her first husband moved to Napa in 1991.
As an adult, her involvement with Girl Scouts was re-initiated because of her daughters. “In 2006-2007, when my girls were 5-6 years old and moving from pre-school to kindergarten. We — myself and the other moms — wanted to keep our daughters connected because they were all going to attend different schools. Two of the ladies started a troop It was a great troop!
“They knew I had very little extra time as I worked full time—many, many hours! So they asked me if I would be the troop’s ‘Cookie Mom.’ I said, ‘Yes!’ My responsibilities were to be the point person for the troop’s cookie order. I would also pick up and then distribute the cookies to the individual scouts.”
She now works with the Cookie Moms and Cookie Dads from each troop in my service unit to coordinate their cookie orders.
Eventually, Hall established a separate troop, # 20219. “My troop was retired when my girls graduated (from high school.)” Although no longer a leader of a troop, Hall is essentially the leader for all of the Napa Girl Scout troop leaders. She provides helpful support, informational assistance and guidance, especially for the new troop leaders during their first cookie season sale.
Hall said, “I continue these jobs because of a number of reasons. They allow me a way to stay connected with the community, meet and work with new people as well as help others. It is also fun and rewarding to watch the girls grow.”
“I have the most pride with my own girls. At first, they were so shy and unable to look at customers. Each year their confidence grew and they became strong and bold. They also developed great professional skills and became incredible young women.
“The main purpose of the cookie sale is to help girls build entrepreneurial skills. Originally, the sale served as a fund-raiser—which it still does. Those funds help the girls meet their goals including their community service projects.”
According to Hall, 20% of sales goes to the cookie baking companies, 20% goes to the troops and 60% goes to the Girl Scouts of Northern California council, which supports troops from Santa Clara County to the Oregon border.
Although most years have proceeded smoothly, there have been challenges along the way. In 2015, there was the Thin Mint shortage when Hall had to scramble to find enough boxes to fill orders for the sale’s most popular cookie.
This year, because of the pandemic, sales are restricted to online only, and the familiar cookie stands at grocery stores are absent.
Customers hungry for their favorite cookies can place orders at ilovecookies.org, which also posts of the girl’s individual goals.
“When I was asked to be the ‘Cookie Mom,’ I remembered my mother, her experiences [with Girl Scouts] and great connections,” Hall concluded. “One of the other leaders became her best friend. Because of my mom’s experiences, I got involved with Girl Scouts as an adult. My experiences have been the same. I really value the connections and enjoy wonderful relationships. I am very grateful for that.”
