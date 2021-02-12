The keeper of the 'Cookie Cupboard': Girl Scout cookies fill a Napa woman's garage

As with many managers, Hall’s garage has been converted into the ‘Cupboard’ with the arrival of the cookies.

“Before, and as, the palettes are delivered, my husband David usually asks, ‘When do I get my parking spot back?’” Hall said, “Although this year, it might be my car parked outside of the garage!”

She continued, “My son, Grant, would always ask, ‘So, how many boxes can I have?’ He and my daughters (Paige and Rachel) would pretend to be sneaking off with or sampling cookies. I’d jokingly say, ‘I’m keeping my eye on you!’

“Now that they are in college, I ship them some Girl Scout cookies. Also, there are always boxes in our freezer. It is a way of life for us!”

While Hall has enthusiastically fulfilled her responsibilities as the service unit cookie manager, she began her participation with the annual sale as a Brownie member of the Santa Clara Troop #559.

Hall said, “I sold 35- 45 boxes of cookies my first season. That was back when we still went door-to-door. Now some of the girls sell thousands of boxes.” Her childhood Girl Scout career ended in high school. After graduating from Santa Clara University with a software engineering degree, she and her first husband moved to Napa in 1991.