The Latke Throwdown in Yountville

In what was a jovial and tasty holiday celebration, the restaurant at Yountville’s Bardessono Hotel and Spa recently held its second annual latke throwdown.

The event was held at the Yountville Community Center, where nearly 200 spectators paid the nominal $10 entrance fee to watch a spectacle not unlike television’s “Iron Chef.” Three local chefs, Jim Leiken, excutive chef at Bardesson, Itamar Abramovitch of Blossom Catering Company and Shane Soldinger, general manager of Silver Trident in Yountville, had 30 minutes to make their finest renditions of a potato latke.

In a room filled with the aromas of frying potatoes and the sounds of laughter and commingling, guest nibbled on plates of traditional latke and sufganiyah, jelly-filled doughnuts eaten on the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Meanwhile the chefs worked to create their Napa Valley-inspired renditions of the traditional fare.

Latkes, for anyone who hasn’t been lucky enough to try them, are fluffy pucks of deep-fried potato served with applesauce and sour cream. Beyond being delicious, these hash brown-like delectables have deep symbolic value in the Jewish tradition.

“Latkes are important to Hanukkah because they are fried in oil,” said Rabbi Niles Goldstein, the spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley and one of the judges at this year’s event. “And the oil is reminiscent of the oil that burned in the menorah that stood in the Temple in Jerusalem.”

For eight days Hanukkah celebrates an event that happened more than 2,200 years ago. The story goes that after years of torment from a Damascus king, Jewish rebels — who had fought for their freedom for three years — reclaimed their holy temple in Jerusalem. To rededicate the temple the victors needed oil to maintain a flame in a menorah, but they only had enough oil for one night. In what is considered a miracle by many, the tiny amount of oil lasted for eight days and kept the flame lit.

Beyond the important symbolism, the throwdown event highlighted the culinary malleability of the latke and its power to agglomerate a diversity of people and traditions.

“I grew up in a nice German house, and latke will always remind me of the holidays,” said Gianna Peralta, who had traveled with two friends from Napa to partake in the event. “Who doesn’t like fried potatoes!”

But beyond fond memories and religious symbolism, what constitutes latke as culinary perfection? To answer that a panel of four local judges, Ada Press, Stacy Bressler, Christopher Kostow and Rabbi Goldstein, assembled to taste, assess and ponder that very question.

The emcee of the event, local vintner Judd Finkelstein, walked the floor, engaging with the chefs and entertaining the crowd as the clock ticked down.

According to the reigning champion of the event — Bardessono’s Executive Chef Jim Leiken — a perfect latke “is a combination of a crispy, evenly golden and not-too-dark exterior and a tender, moist interior.”

And Leiken knows what he is talking about. This year he once again won the evening’s Golden Fork Award.

Whereas the other two competitors created more traditional interpretations, Leiken’s rendition was a culture-bending fusion of a potato latke with an okonomiyaki — a savory version of Japanese pancake.

“It was a bit of a Jewish-Korean-Japanese mashup,” he said.

Ditching the standard accouterments, Leiken’s entry combined grated potato seasoned with fresh ginger and kimchi and garnished with gochujang mayo, okonomiyaki sauce, katsuobushi (dried, shaved and smoked bonito flakes), scallions, pickled ginger and a sunny-side-up quail egg.

The result was what one judge — Chef Christopher Kostow of Michelin three-star fame — called complex, crunchy, creamy and perfectly balanced.”

Beyond the creativity, as Goldstein predicted, oil played a key role in this year’s winning entry. Leiken explained that the potatoes needed to be cooked long enough so that the starch gelatinized, and the potatoes began to break down.

“If the oil is not hot enough or too heavy, the latkes will soak it up like a sponge,” he said.

Leiken normally uses a light, neutral-flavored oil such as canola or grapeseed oil, bringing the temperature to around 325 F before he adds in the latkes, making sure they “bubble” and then allowing them to cook for 10 to 12 minutes.

“Perfect latkes should be hot, crisp, well-seasoned — I like a good oniony note — and have that crunchy-tender contrast, which is the hallmark of many great comfort foods,” he said.

And that’s what the event itself felt like — a comfortable place in a world that can sometimes feel overwhelming and full of division.

Leiken explained that Bardessono hosted the event because they wanted to create a holiday celebration to bring people to gather and one that might address an “underserved gap in the calendar.”

“While there is no shortage of Christmas events, we didn't see a lot of Hannukah events, so we decided to give it a shot last year,” he said. “We’ve been pleasantly surprised with the response and positive feedback.”

In keeping with the spirit of giving during the holiday season, this year’s entrance fee will be donated to Parents CAN, a Napa County-based non-profit that assists families of children with special needs.

“This is important for us because it not only allows us to help fund our program, but it also provides the opportunity to let more people know about our free services,” said Christine Roth, development director at Parents CAN. “We are grateful, not only to be part of a supportive community but also to provide vital services for families in need.”

As the crowd melted away, Goldstein reflected on the importance of such events during times that often feel fraught with divisiveness. He said he hoped people might have had some fun and eaten tasty treats, but he also wished for more.

“I would like people to come away from this event knowing that Judaism is, at its essence, a cultural and spiritual tradition grounded in joy and celebration,” he said. “Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, represents the triumph of light over darkness, of freedom over tyranny, of faith over hopelessness.”