The Napa Valley Climate Connection: 46 climate actions to honor the 46th president

“We started by asking everyone to read our blog, https://350bayarea.org/fossil-fuels-are-killing-us and to watch the inauguration if they missed it on January 20,” she said. “Other actions that were taken during the first week were to ask people to sign the Build Back Fossil Free petition. The petition has been sent to President Biden, and urges the new administration to protect and invest in Black, Indigenous, Brown and working-class communities with regard to climate change, to put an end to the era of fossil fuel production, and to launch a national climate mobilization. Other actions suggested in the second week include viewing the maps on our website that show how polluted the Bay Area is and how close you live to fossil fuel extraction, and emailing the Air District board members, asking them to add a public seat to their board.” Access these and all of the actions suggested since day one — the Inauguration — and throughout the 46 Days of Action at the link at the end of this article.