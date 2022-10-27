The Napa Valley Wine Press: Inaugural Wine Country Weekend benefits veterans, first-responders

YOUNTVILLE — Grammy award-winning singer and actor Tim McGraw partnered with American restaurateur Guy Fieri to raise more than $1 million at the inaugural Wine Country Weekend, held Oct. 21 and 22 in the Napa Valley.
Created in association with The Guy Fieri Foundation, The Neighbor’s Keeper Advised Fund and The Tug McGraw Foundation, the goal of the event was to raise awareness and support for veterans, first responders, and health care providers.
It kicked off with Cabs, Culinary and Country at Silver Oak Wine Cellars in Oakville on Friday evening with culinary offerings from chefs including Rocco DiSpirito, Aaron May, Antonia Lofaso, Domenica Catelli, Hunter Fieri, Crista Luedtke, Bobby Marcotte and Tracey Shepos, paired with Silver Oak and Twomey wines.
Bids flowed at the silent and live auctions, followed by a performance by Tim McGraw; The opening act was Napa’s own wine country band The Silverado Pickups.
Saturday’s festivities included the Heroes BBQ as chef Fieri prepared a barbecue feast to honor the residents of Yountville Veterans Home, as well as the health care providers and first responders of the community.
Following the barbecue, guests were treated to an entertaining Game for Heroes softball classic where McGraw and Fieri traded in their cowboy boots and chef coats for softball cleats and jerseys.
The game was punctuated by two classic military helicopter flyovers, one with Vietnam veteran Geoff Carr on board who delivered the game ball with a surprise ball drop as a tribute to the all the veterans in attendance from World War 2m Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm to Post 9-11.
Team Guy bested Team McGraw, in a friendly, fun and competitive game that included first responders, veterans, health care professionals and sponsors who love the game of softball.
All proceeds benefit The Guy Fieri Foundation, The Neighbor’s Keeper Advised Fund, and The Tug McGraw Foundation, to further their work with the nation's heroes and vulnerable populations.
For more information and to support the cause, visit winecountryweekend.org.
