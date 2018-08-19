Editor’s note:
Sue Dee and Ed Shenk are 43-year residents of Napa, Sue Dee having served on the Napa City Council and as executive director of Napa Valley Community Housing. She spent time in the Peace Corps in Liberia. Her husband Ed was the Vice President of Student Services at Napa Valley College and now serves on the editorial board of the Napa Valley Register.
Opportunities for African Kids (OAK) is a Napa-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a school in Peter Town, Liberia for 200 children living in a very rural area. These children have had no access to schooling and also no access to clean water until OAK first arrived to help in 2010. At the communities’ request, OAK first built a well in the town for clean water and next completed a six room primary school for the children. Teacher housing, a well at the school site, and solar power for lighting the school is next. Soon, these 200-plus children will have greater opportunities to succeed because of fewer health problems due to clean water and for the education which has been beyond their reach.Sue Dee Shenk
PETER TOWN, LIBERIA — Saturday, May 15, dawned cool and foggy with a promise of a beautiful spring day. On that day adults and children celebrated the dedication of Peter Town School, a six-classroom building that will come alive with more than 100 students eager to learn.
Peter Town is in Liberia, a country founded by former American slaves in the 1800s in northwest Africa. Opportunities for African Kids (OAK) has been building this school for the past six years, overcoming many challenges including the Ebola crisis and torrential rains.
During the dedication ceremony, each speaker praised the efforts of the project manager, Deacon Harris BNK Flomo and his brother James Flomo, the site manager as well as the many local residents who contributed their work.
The speakers sought to inspire the students with the theme, Rise Up and Go Forward, encouraging them to work hard in their studies.
As president and CEO of OAK, I was proud to be among the speakers seeking to inspire the students to work hard in their studies, and cheers rang out when I issued this challenge: “Which Peter Town school graduate will be the first to complete Liberian high school and college and then come to the United States for additional studies?”
The ceremony ended with Liberian dance music and a celebratory meal of rice, goat stew, chicken soup, and drinks. Since the ceremony was recorded and broadcast live on local and national radio stations, we heard from many people later who said “I heard you on the radio! Thank you for our school.”
Excerpts from Sue Dee’s Travel Diary
May 14: After three hours of buying more things in Gbarnga for the big dedication party tomorrow and our meals we drive towards Peter Town. It is a 20-minute drive off the main highway to the turnoff at Bunwayo, then 20 miles on a decent unpaved road. When we get to the end of the road we hike, first over a small river on a narrow plank and log bridge, then 2.5 miles, some steep hills and walking by deep bush or jungle. There are some vistas of bush, palm trees and the sounds of frogs in creeks, birds in trees, and hundreds of crickets are delightful! We had to leap over a thick line of biting brown ants.
As we come through a small valley we saw the first of three duplex homes for teachers. Eight men are installing zinc roofing materials. Around the corner we could see the huge campus with the school in the center, teacher housing and the warehouse. A temporary pavilion with a blue tarp roof and rows of benches is set up for tomorrow’s ceremony. Chickens peck around in the dirt and a doomed goat bleats near a shed. The area is filled with workers, children, community people and animals.
I have seen pictures of the finished school, but what strikes me are the hugeness of the campus and the activity of excitement. We first toured each school room, delighted to see desks and makeshift blackboards in two classrooms and a lesson plan on the wall. It is already being used by the two local teachers. We take a picture of all the children who have been following us around as they sit at the desks. Ed gives a geography lesson to the children on where we live.
The teacher housing is impressive. Each has two bedrooms with a bathroom. It includes a front and back porch with the latter overlooking a peaceful jungle vista. The bathrooms even have a tub. There is also a locked storage room, unfurnished kitchen and a nice size sitting room. According to the education administrator, teachers will be competing to teach at this site!
We meet with Deacon Harris, the site manager. Since the celebration will be nationally broadcast I will need to acknowledge all the important mucky mucks in the government who (sort of) helped. I asked Harris about his and James’s compensation, as neither has taken a salary for many months. Harris gets philosophical, citing several Bible verses that illustrated how this project is all of our opportunity to gain wisdom. I get choked up as I tell him this project will make such a difference in the lives of the people here. He declines to quote a price for their work.
We are staying overnight in the principal’s office, which has an attached bathroom. It has a large barrel full of clean water that we can use for flushing and bathing. We bought a mattress for $30 in Gbarnga and when we leave, it will be used for future visitors. This will be very comfortable!
I am now sitting in the covered school hallway typing with Luci solar lights illuminating two tables. We are expecting Harris, James (Flomo) and their wives soon as they have cooked our dinners.
I cannot say enough about what Harris and James have accomplished but I will. The incredible amounts of building materials they helped bring here, challenges of rain and more rain, prickly contractors, and James’s sickness with malaria and pneumonia last fall. Their incredibly hard work and inspiring actions made this complex a reality.
Harris’s new wife Nibegh, a Liberian, has made us a very nice chicken stew over rice and as we eat, Harris says the paramount and clan chiefs have arrived and wanted to meet with us. These are the big guys who rule over all the people and villages in this entire district of hundreds of square acres. They come with the local village leaders and we sit around in chairs around two tables lit by our Luci lites and it is a cozy scene.
The paramount chief speaks first and then the clan chief and frankly I didn’t expect to be so moved by their words of gratitude and appreciation. I can hardly talk when it was my turn.
We speak about our partnership and the amazing leadership of Harris and James. We talked about what we need in the future from parents, teachers, children, leaders. It ends as the rains begin again. As I listen to the rain coming down and one very noisy cricket in the attic space over our room, I tell Ed this reminds me so much of my time here in the Peace Corps but it is so much nicer with him here!”
The Christmas in May
Just after we left Liberia, the shipping container arrived in the Port of Monrovia. It was trucked to the end of the road a few days later, and a contingent of townspeople, children and teachers were on hand to unload it and carry the hundreds of boxes of books, furniture, office supplies, white boards and more to the school. It took them the better part of two days to carry it all and when they had it all up at the school, Harris called me on the phone with a play-by-play as they opened the first boxes. There was excitement in the air! They are having so much fun putting books in bookshelves and arranging the furniture and supplies. Thanks to former teachers, there are many books for reading and teaching in the classrooms.
A Model School for Rural Liberia
District Education Officer Silas Juaquiellie, a new young dynamic administrator, was thrilled when he first saw this school along with the teacher quarters. He is about 40 and studied in China after his Liberian education. He is passionate about education, improving the system, teachers, doing training of teachers, summer arts and theater programs. He knows education and we could talk the language with him. He was so excited to see our beautiful school and with the teacher housing. He said it is the first one in the county to offer that to teachers and he will make this school a model for others in his county to show what can be created in the rural areas of Liberia.
“This is the first school in Bong County to have indoor toilet facilities for teachers at the school and also living quarters for them too. We will recruit and place the best qualified teachers for this school,” he said, adding that he had more ideas for the school programming, including increased and ongoing teacher training and updated curriculum. We found ways to possibly partner with him on student and teacher incentives and other creative ideas.
The District Commissioner asked for an additional 2.5 acres of land in addition to the 10 acres already being donated by the Flomo family so that crops can be grown and then sold at market to help pay for ongoing school expenses. Harris Flomo and his relatives are meeting to discuss that option and to survey their land so that it can be officially donated to the government for school purposes.
Viewing the school and teacher quarters, it is hard to believe the effort it took many hard workers to build it. There were no power tools or earth moving machines to clear the site. It was all hand-cleared by the community. All of the nails, zinc roof material, commodes, ceiling tiles, whitewash and paint were painstakingly carried from the road up to the site. Every shovelful of sand, gravel or dirt was hand-dug and carried sometimes for as long as 25 minutes. Every board was milled onsite from trees that were felled by local workers. The building crews worked six and seven days a week and as the dedication ceremony proceeded, workers were installing zinc roofs on the teacher quarters by hammer and nails and were hand sawing and installing fascia boards under the roof. Progress didn’t stop for ceremony!
Lights, Water, Action!
Now that the buildings themselves are finished, they are lacking two important elements. Onsite water is needed for the teachers’ living quarters and for hand washing and flushing toilets at the school. The plumbing is installed and ready but a well or water collection system is needed. The round cement molds in the picture are used to form the well hole but if a site for hand digging cannot be found, then a water storage system using a polyurethane tank will need to be installed. Either of these options will cost about $6,000.
The buildings are wired for electricity and light bulbs are already in the sockets. The best and cleanest source of power would come from solar panels, which are now being used more frequently in Liberia. The teachers need lights for teaching adult literacy classes at night at the school, and they need them also in their homes so that they can prepare lesson plans for the next day’s classes. The cost of purchasing and installing solar panels is about $5,000.
We need help with these final two items! Inflation of costs of our building materials and the cost of transporting the materials to the end of the road ate significantly into our project budget. We have no funds left for these important water and power needs. Our goal is to raise $11,000 as soon as possible so that the school can operate and the teachers can live on the school site.
We have one young woman who is pursuing mastery of sewing clothing, handbags and linens. She has completed two years of sewing school already and she has two more to go before she will be able to teach others in Peter Town how to sew. One sewing machine has been purchased and sewing supplies sent by friends in Napa are ready and waiting in storage in the town. We look forward to seeing Miss Tenny show us her beautiful garments and teach others so they can develop a business supporting their families.
In Conclusion
Our gift of this school, to this rural community has given the children and their families hope that there is something more. A host of opportunities await them with education. We shone a light on these children, and education has become a beacon for their future. As the Paramount chief said “We need to invest in our children as they will be the ones taking care of us someday.”