The Spirit of Giving: The Napa community's inspiring response to hard times

Over the years, Friedman has done many things. She was an elementary education teacher for three decades. In addition, she taught hundreds of adults how to play Mah Jong through her classes. She even volunteered to serve in the Israeli army for a few weeks. What those who know her well never thought she would do is what she did this year — sing and play ukulele for an audience.

“Singing and playing music in front of people is hard for me because I’m shy,” Friedman said. “People thought I wouldn’t do this. I don’t think my son ever thought I’d do it. My son donated $3.000 but he didn’t want his name mentioned.”

Friedman said that she has been working on learning the ukulele off and on for a long time but never stayed with it long enough to be good at it. She took lessons with Gordon Lustig at Beth Shalom Synagogue and the Napa Parks and Recreation. Her musical history includes singing with her students and “trying” piano and autoharp. She also enjoyed African drums and Taiko drumming and went to many drum camps.

“The ukulele was the easiest. I could find four strings,” Friedman said with a laugh. “Credit for this goes to Gordon Lustig. He is the world’s best teacher.”