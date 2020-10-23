'The Story of Plastic' documents a growing problem

The League of Women Voters of Napa County and Napa Climate NOW! will host a screening of “The Story of Plastic” on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Anna Chouteau, a St. Helena Council member and representative to Napa County Climate Action Committee.
Watch the film on your own before the ZOOM meeting. To access the links to both the movie and register for the panel discussion go to www.lwvnapa.org and scroll down on the homepage to the event details.
Produced by the Story of Stuff Project, “The Story of Plastic takes a sweeping look at the human-made crisis of plastic pollution and the worldwide effect it has on the health of our planet and the people who inhabit it. Spanning three continents, the film illustrates the ongoing catastrophe: fields full of garbage, veritable mountains of trash, rivers and seas clogged with waste, and skies choked with the poisonous emissions from plastic production and processing.
This isn’t a waste management problem: it’s an unmanageable problem. There is simply too much plastic being created, and nowhere for it to end up besides landfills, in the environment, or being openly burned. Only 9% of plastic ever created has been recycled. Despite this mounting crisis, big industry plans to keep producing more and more plastic. Big oil and gas are investing billions to expand capacity, planning a 33% in production by 2025. The film helps to distill a complex problem that is increasingly affecting the planet’s and its residents’ well-being.
Panelists who will discuss the local and national current efforts to address this problem are Tim Dewey-Mattia from Napa Recycling, Bob Figoni from Napa Climate NOW! and Laura Neish from 350 Bay Area.
For more information and the link to the film and the Zoom webinar will be posted on League website: www.lwvnapa.org. Scroll down on the homepage. You may also contact co-chair Joyce Kingery at joyce.kingery@gmail.com.
