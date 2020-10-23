'The Story of Plastic' documents a growing problem

The League of Women Voters of Napa County and Napa Climate NOW! will host a screening of “The Story of Plastic” on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Anna Chouteau, a St. Helena Council member and representative to Napa County Climate Action Committee.

Watch the film on your own before the ZOOM meeting. To access the links to both the movie and register for the panel discussion go to www.lwvnapa.org and scroll down on the homepage to the event details.

Produced by the Story of Stuff Project, “The Story of Plastic takes a sweeping look at the human-made crisis of plastic pollution and the worldwide effect it has on the health of our planet and the people who inhabit it. Spanning three continents, the film illustrates the ongoing catastrophe: fields full of garbage, veritable mountains of trash, rivers and seas clogged with waste, and skies choked with the poisonous emissions from plastic production and processing.