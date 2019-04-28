The storm had been mild when I’d climbed upward into the lofty branches of an enormous Douglas fir tree growing at the edge of a vineyard near our house. As I neared the crown, the wind grew stronger, causing the tree’s top to whip wildly in all directions. The momentum tugged at my body, attempting to separate me from my increasingly precarious grasp.
A cold rain pelted my face. I wrapped my arms and legs around what now felt like a thin and fragile twig of a trunk. I squeezed tightly to the rough, sticky bark. To anyone on the ground looking up that day it might have appeared as if a tiny toy doll had been lashed atop the mast of a ship in a storm, the figurine bobbing wildly as the schooner lurched in all directions.
Weeks earlier I’d read a book by John Muir. In his 1894 “The Mountains of California” essay he’d described climbing a tree in a storm and riding it like a bucking bronco.
“…[N]ever before did I enjoy so noble an exhilaration of motion. The slender tops fairly flapped and swished in the passionate torrent, bending and swirling backward and forward, round and round, tracing indescribable combinations of vertical and horizontal curves, while I clung with muscles firm braced, like a bobo-link on a reed…. I kept my lofty perch for hours, frequently closing my eyes to enjoy the music by itself, or to feast quietly on the delicious fragrance that was streaming past.”
The way Muir had described the experience, I felt compelled to attempt the feat at my earliest opportunity. But now I was having second thoughts.
The storm’s ferocity grew by the minute, as did the exhaustion in my limbs. Initially my body had been nearly conjoined with the tree, but now with every new whip of wind the gap between my body and the tree increased.
“This storm will pass,” I said to myself, closing my eyes and repeating the phrase over again. “This storm will pass.”
The wind howled. My soaked clothes clung to my goose-fleshed cold skin, and my hands grew increasingly numb. My body ached. I was losing my grip. I took a deep breath to muster my strength and drawing my body as tight to the tree as possible, I held on.
After reading Muir’s story I had a dream where an old bearded man came to my room and sat at the edge of my bed. He hummed a tune I didn’t recognize. I dove under my covers.
“Do you know who you are?” the man said, his voice deep and serious.
I didn’t answer but nodded my head, hoping the movement of the blanket might be enough to placate the intruder.
“Who are you, then?” he asked, his voice less serious, more playful, as if he were smiling.
“I’m Tim,” I said, my voice barely a whisper.
The man laughed a loud, rolling laugh. I hoped my dad might hear the noise and come rushing into my room.
“Well, Tim, I have something to tell you,” he said.
I nodded again and then went still. It was quiet except for his slow, long breathing.
“Will you go away after you tell me?” I asked.
“That depends,” he said. His voice now sounded almost feminine, reminding me of my grandmother.
I waited, but there was only faint breathing.
“Are you still there?” I finally asked.
“Yes,” the voice said.
From under my covers I now smelled the scent of pine. The humming started again, definitely female, but this time from a young girl, high-pitched and melodious.
“I am going to teach you a new word,” the girl’s voice said.
I nodded again, slowly.
“You need to repeat it over and over so you can remember it later, when you are older,” she said.
“I will try,” I said.
“It’s important,” the voice said.
We were no longer in my room but in a dark forest, the only moonlight breaking through in long stabs of light, like flashlights from above.
“Where are you?” I asked, looking around.
“I am here,” the voice said, this time again masculine.
I twisted around, but there was no one to be seen. I heard rustling somewhere in the distance. A frog called, sounding lonely. An insect at my feet crawled among the pine needles — all around me the smell of decay and moss filled the air.
“Obsequious,” the voice said.
“Is that the word?” I asked.
“Obsequious,” each of the voices repeated in unison.
“I don’t know what that means. How will I remember?” I asked, but there was now only silence.
When I woke the next morning I had only a vague memory of the dream and fragments of a word.
Ob? Sequence? I tried to conjure the dream back into existence, but the harder I tried the farther it slipped away.
Weeks later, as I clung to the tree and the wind thrashed and tugged, urging me into the air, I called out, “Obsequious,” remembering the dream and the word in a single flash.
I repeated the word. I had no idea what it meant, but I was intent on embedding the sound into my brain.
The wind suddenly slowed and the rain turned into a fine mist. I took a deep breath and began my long climb down. I had survived, and now I was on a quest to figure out the meaning of this strange new word and learn why it was given to me in a dream.
As I walked home through the vineyards I repeated the word over and over — obsequious — as the spring mustard streaked my wet clothes with brushstrokes of yellow pollen. The air smelled of pine and jasmine, and if I listened hard enough I thought I heard humming somewhere in the distance. I was heading to the library to learn what I could learn. What happened next is another story.