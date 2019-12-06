The Holiday Candlelight Tour

The 2019 Holiday Candlelight Tour is Sat. Dec. 14 from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are: (advance sale) $30, members; $35, non-members, and (day of event) $40 per person. For more information and/or to purchase tickets, please, visit napacountylandmarks.org or call their office at 707-255-1836.