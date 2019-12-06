This year 2019 is quite auspicious for Napa County Landmarks. In addition to marking the 45th anniversary of the founding of the local historic preservation organization, 2019 is also the 30th anniversary of its signature seasonal event, the Holiday Candlelight Tour.
As in years past, this hometown holiday tradition will offer the opportunity of touring Napa’s historic and private properties. They will all be dressed in their holiday best for the occasion. Plus, Landmarks has some special Candlelight Tour features planned in celebration of these milestones.
The 2019 event is a self-guided tour scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 5 p.m. The seven private residences to be opened for the tour are located along Franklin and Randolph Streets in Old Town Napa. To add a sense of time and place, vintage and antique vehicles will be curbside along the tour route.
Plus, some of the homes will feature local musicians and vocalists performing holiday music. The tour check-in and reception site will be the Methodist Church’s Franklin and Fourth Streets wing.
“The 2019 Holiday Candlelight Tour is a unique cross-section of Old Town Napa,” Ernie Schlobohm, Landmarks president, said. “It will feature small to large residences with a diversity of architectural styles and histories. They’re all different.”
Schlobohm added, “One of the most impressive properties is the Holden Mansion with it original and unaltered interior wood details.”
In contrast to its formal Italianate style is a nearby Shingle style cottage. Regarding this residence he said, “The property owner, in addition to being a wine-maker, is a woodworker. He has applied those craftsman skills to restoring his home’s details.”
Three other Holiday Candlelight Tour open houses are located along Franklin Street. Across the street from the cottage is the architecturally eclectic William Harvey Young House. This residence is an example of how a building evolves over time. Originally a single-story home, a second floor was added at an unknown date to provide more living space.
Located a few doors north of the Holden Mansion is the A.H. Smith House. Both residences are situated along the redwood tree-lined stretch of Franklin Street. The Smith House was part of Napa’s first housing tract developed circa 1895 by local architect William Corlett.
About a block away is the fifth Franklin Street tour site. This Shingle-style home is known as the Edward L. Webber House. It was built in 1906 for the Napa attorney by noted local contractor William Coffield.
The two remaining 2019 Holiday Candlelight Tour properties are located on Randolph Street, including the Spanish Colonial Revival style Gordon House. It was built circa 1920 for local theater and real estate developer Sam Gordon, Sr.
Its architectural style is far more modern in comparison to the nearby Johnson and Sarah Horrell House built in 1856. The restoration of this Gothic Revival style residence damaged in the 2014 earthquake recently garnered its property owner a coveted California Preservation Award.
Nearby is the First United Methodist Church of Napa. While the 1917 sanctuary will not be opened for the tour, its Franklin and Fourth streets mid-century wing will be the site of the event’s day-of ticket sales, check-in and reception.
Regarding the latter, in addition to light holiday-inspired refreshments, attendees can enjoy the holiday music performed by local harpist Charlotte Walter, from 1-3 p.m. The reception area is also the spot to place your bid for a wide array of silent auction items.
However, an exceptional feature of the reception area will be the display of the life-sized nativity scene created by the late Louise Tessin Roats, a local artist. (She also created the murals at Shearer Elementary School.) Her nativity scene has not been publicly displayed by the church for about 20 years. It will be a rare and wonderful opportunity to view these special pieces of local history.
Just as Roats’ holiday figures were a local holiday custom during the mid-20th century, the Holiday Candlelight Tour has become an expected and anticipated seasonal tradition.
“It has been a tradition of my family’s holiday festivities,” said Nancy Brennan, the publicity chairperson for the first tour in 1989. “Over the years, I’ve enjoyed visiting the houses. It’s fascinating to see how they were built and how the present-day occupants fit modern living within the historic homes. Seeing the homes in person as well as reading the information in the tour program helps create a better understanding and appreciation for our local history and preservation.”
“It is also a lot of fun to see how each homeowner, you might say, interprets the spirit of St. Nick.”
Brennan continued, “That first year, I thought the Candlelight Tour was a wonderful idea and something nice we were doing for the community. But I thought it would be just a onetime event. However, I had hoped it would continued.”
She added, “The Holiday Candlelight Tour is a warm, wonderful, homey and fun event.”
Another longtime Candlelight Tour attendee is third- generation Napan and Landmarks board member Dan Cutright. “I’m 98.9-percent certain I’ve been to every Candlelight Tour,” he said. “My wife Susan and I plan our holidays around it. It’s a great excuse for a holiday party. We get a group of friends together, tour the houses and then finish the evening with food and drinks.”
Cutright continued, “Napa County Landmarks does a nice job of keeping it fresh every year. While an enjoyable tradition, it is a great way to showcase the importance of historic preservation, Landmarks and its mission.”
Schlobohm said, “After 30 years, it goes to show you there continues to an interest in and respect for preservation, historic properties and protecting our historic buildings. It also helps to keep awareness of historic preservation in the forefront and encourages talking about preservation as well as Landmarks’ mission.”
Regarding that mission, Schlobohm added, “After 45 years, Landmarks and its historic preservation mission are still relevant. Our purpose remains the same. But being the advocate for preservation and continuing to carry its banner is as important now as in 1974, if not more so.”
“For 30 years, the Holiday Candlelight Tour has been a festive, affordable and enjoyable way to keep local historic preservation efforts visible by providing access to some fantastic historic homes.”