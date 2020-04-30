The Wine Press: Boisset gives back

Two initiatives from Boisset Collection will help give back to communities impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on May 8, 1945, Boisset Collection has released Victory Day, a blend of Sonoma County fruit. They are donating $1 for every bottle sold to veterans’ charities.
The black and white image on the wine’s label is from a photo taken on Victory Day and shows American troops in Paris holding up copies of a newspaper with the headline reading “Peace.”
“We feel it is so important to remember the day when the free world joined together to celebrate peace, and that is why we are proud to release Victory Day,” said Jean-Charles Boisset, Boisset Collection Proprietor whose grandparents served in the French Resistance. “Seventy-five years later this wine will also mark the triumph over a modern-day enemy, the virus that the entire world has joined together to fight.”
Brian Maloney, director of Sonoma County winemaking, made the wine, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Petite Sirah, Grenache, Petit Verdot and Merlot.
The wine is being sold direct to customers in three-bottle packs for $135 through the following Boisset property websites: Buena Vista Winery, DeLoach Vineyards, Oakville Wine Merchant, JCB Collection and Wattle Creek. Free shipping is available when purchasing at least six bottles with the code 1945VD.
Victory Day can also be purchased at Oakville Grocery’s locations in Oakville and Healdsburg. Join Jean-Charles and Brian Maloney on Thursday, May 7 at 6 p.m. as they discuss Victory Day wine and on Friday, May 8 at 6 p.m. as Jean-Charles celebrates the anniversary during a special installment to his online happy hours.
Boisset discusses the new wine on vimeo.com/410376016.
Boisset Collection is also making its 2017 Raymond Vineyards Sommelier Select Cabernet Sauvignon available directly to retailers and consumers for the first time and is donating a portion of the proceeds to The United Sommeliers Foundation.
The wine, which has an SRP of $20 and is usually only sold to on-premise accounts. Jean-Charles Boisset is inviting customers and retailers from around the country to purchase the wine in an act of solidarity and to help support them while they are unable to work due to business closures.
“We felt it was important to give back to these dynamic and knowledgeable members of our world who are usually on the floor every day sharing their love for our family of wines,” said Boisset said.
The Sommelier Selection Cabernet Sauvignon is blended from Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc from Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties. Raymond winemakers Stephanie Putnam and Thane Knutson will discuss more about the wine on Wednesday, May 6 at 1 p.m. during their weekly virtual session.
Rubaiyat Day at Cakebread
Cakebread will be celebrating one of their longest-running traditions virtually on Sunday, May 3. The annual Rubaiyat Day, held the first weekend of each May celebrates the release of of the North Coast red blend, which Cakebreads calls its favorite grilling wine. Tune in to Facebook Live for a celebration of their 2018 vintage with a virtual grill off with food and grilling tips from the Cakebread team.
May with the PlumpJack Group
After a month of virtual wine tastings and navigating this “new normal,” The PlumpJack Group has announced a new series of virtual experiences for May.
Friday, May 1 at 2 p.m.
PlumpJack managing partner John Conover and winemaker Aaron Miller will discuss cork versus screwcap closures, PlumpJack's decision to switch to screw cap, and the ongoing study in partnership with UC Davis on how different closures affect aging wine.
Saturday, May 9 at 2 p.m.
Discover unusual pairings wit Adam Ryan from Odette Estate’s chef’s kitchen. Get the scoop on pairing proteins, sauces, spices and more, with the 2017 CADE Estate Cabernet.
Friday, May 15 at 2 p.m.
It's Barrel Madness with CADE Estate’s winemaker Danielle Cyrot as she discusses her decision to utilize more than 25 cooper selections in the winery’s cave.
Wednesday, May 20 at 2 p.m.
Chef Cindy Pawlcyn, owner of Mustard's Grill and Odette Estate’s winemaker Jeff Owens discuss delicious food and wine pairings will make Mustard’s famous pork chop. Attendees need to purchase a wine and food kit, which includes a Mustard’s Grill cookbook as a takeaway. Only a limited number of spaces available for this session.
Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m.
Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a winemaker? The assistant winemaking team at PlumpJack, CADE, Odette, and 13th Vineyard discuss their personal journeys in the wine industry and provide advice to those interested in joining the wine industry.
More Virtual Tastings
Napa Valley Vintners has gathered together a list of virtual events taking place each week in the valley. You can view it at napavintners.com.
Visit Napa Valley also has a list of virtual tastings and other online events at www.visitnapavalley.com.
Mother's Day Special from Angèle
Angèle restaurant in Napa is creating a Provençal Picnic for Mother's Day, May 10. A basket comes with easy-to-follow instructions to prepare a celebratory meal that includes a salad of baby lettuces,pickled red onions, hard boiled eggs, snap peas, Flambeau radishes and red wine vinaigrette; a whole heritage chicken, ready to roast with fresh Provençal herbs; French potato salad and salade de carottes rapées (grated carrot salad) with a citrus vinaigrette and a Silverado Trail strawberry tart.
All you have to do is take it home, roast your chicken, and let the mothers in your life enjoy the meal. A basket will feed 2-3 people. They also offer additions as well as wines.
The price is $75. Place orders at exploretock.com. They need to have all orders by Sunday, May 3. The pickup day is Saturday, May 9 from noon to 5 p.m.
A Rosé A’ Go-Go
Ashes & Diamonds Winery is launching their Rosé, No.4 2019 release with a Rosé A’ Go-Go.
In lieu of their annual, festive rosé pick-up party, this year Ashes & Diamonds will deliver the party to your home. All Rosé purchases of three bottles or more will include a house-made Al Pastor Taco Kit, A&D’s proprietary Tropicália Grooves Spotify Playlist and party favors that will put a spring in your quarantine step, all just in time for Cinco de Mayo.
Starting Monday, May 4, Ashes & Diamonds members will be able to safely pick up Rosé orders at the winery or opt for contact-free delivery by way of their new delivery and drive-through service in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo counties.
For information and orders visit ashesdiamonds.com.
Flowers & Rosé for Mother’s Day
Silver Trident Winery and Flowers by Karen Brown have teamed up to offer a Mother’s Day, a bottle of wine and a spring bouquet?
You can order by emailing Karen Brown at brownapa@gmail.com and select either a $45 or $75 bouquet to accompany the 2018 Apollo’s Folly Rosé or another wine from Silver Trident. Place your order by May 3 and the gift will arrive before Mother’s Day on May 10. Delivery in Yountville or the city of Napa is complimentary.
Silver Trident Winery, located at 6495 Washington St. in Yountville, is open now only for curbside pick-up and local delivery within Napa Valley. Their current releases are 2018 Apollo's Folly Rosé, 2018 Symphony No.9 Sauvignon Blanc, 2017 Benevolent Dictator Pinot Noir, 2017 Playing With Fire, 2016 Twenty Seven Fathoms Cabernet Sauvignon and 2016 Friends & Family.
New tasting room for Kenefick
Looking forward to when they can welcome guests again, Kenefick Ranch, celebrating its 40th anniversary, has hired Osborn Siegert Architecture LLP to design a new tasting room in Calistoga. It is expected to open in 2022.
To learn more about Kenefick Ranch’s wines, tune in to the “Weekly Sip with Kenefick Ranch,” a virtual wine tasting series taking place each Friday at 3 p.m. Led by Chris Kenefick, the webinars are free to attend and participants can ask questions in real time. Sign up on the Kenefick Ranch Facebook page under the “Events” tab. For those interested in tasting the featured wines along with Chris, Kenefick Ranch is offering $1 shipping on purchases of three bottles or more now through May 10.
Mead 201 Goes Online
The Honey and Pollination Center at UC Davis has decided to take Mead Making 201 online.
This course will cover the core of the 201 course, a full sensory experience with and introduction by Professor Hildegard Heymann, guided tastings of mead and honey with Ash Fischbein and Ken Schramm and tours of their meaderies: Schramm’s in Michigan and Sap House in New Hampshire.
The dates are June 23-24 and June 26-27, 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $650. For more information, visit honey.ucdavis.edu.
