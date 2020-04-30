The Wine Press: Boisset gives back

Victory Day can also be purchased at Oakville Grocery’s locations in Oakville and Healdsburg. Join Jean-Charles and Brian Maloney on Thursday, May 7 at 6 p.m. as they discuss Victory Day wine and on Friday, May 8 at 6 p.m. as Jean-Charles celebrates the anniversary during a special installment to his online happy hours.

Boisset discusses the new wine on vimeo.com/410376016.

Boisset Collection is also making its 2017 Raymond Vineyards Sommelier Select Cabernet Sauvignon available directly to retailers and consumers for the first time and is donating a portion of the proceeds to The United Sommeliers Foundation.

The wine, which has an SRP of $20 and is usually only sold to on-premise accounts. Jean-Charles Boisset is inviting customers and retailers from around the country to purchase the wine in an act of solidarity and to help support them while they are unable to work due to business closures.

“We felt it was important to give back to these dynamic and knowledgeable members of our world who are usually on the floor every day sharing their love for our family of wines,” said Boisset said.