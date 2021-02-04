The Wine Press: News from Napa Valley and beyond

Bill Davies’
new wines
Bill Davies, drawing on his family history as part of the Schramsberg winery, has launched a new line of wines.
Davies, the son of Jack and Jamie Davies who founded Schramsberg in the mid-1960s, makes Billy D, and Ramble wines sourced from Northern California vineyards at a custom-crush facility.
Billy D wines include Mountain Barbera, French Colombard and Daydreamer Rosé. The logo, a billy goat, invokes Davies’s dedication to bucking old trends while creating new ones.
Ramble features lower-alcohol offerings with certified organic fruit from 70-100-year-old dry-farmed vines. The wines come in 750ml, using ultra-light glass and a plant-based, fully recyclable cork. Ramble includes Chenin Blanc, Valdiguié Rosé and Carignan bottlings from 2019. Petite Sirah, Charbono, and Barbera were crushed and fermented in 2020 for future release.
More information is at www.billydwines.com.
Famiglia Cotarella partners with Trinchero
Famiglia Cotarella has partnered with Trinchero Family Estates to become a sales and marketing partner in the United States, beginning in March 2021.
The partnership will allow Famiglia Cotarella to continue to grow in the U.S. with the support and resources of Napa Valley-based Trinchero, the second-largest family-owned winery in the United States.
Famiglia Cotarella began in 1920 with Antonio and Domenico Cotarella, grapegrowers in Umbria for many decades. In 1979, the second generation of Renzo and Riccardo Cotarella began focusing on making wines from native and international varieties and acquiring more estates throughout Italy. Today, third-generation owners Dominga, Enrica and Marta, known as “the Cotarella sisters,” lead the company.
The family is known for its commitment to reviving native varieties, as well as being Merlot specialists.
Famiglia Cotarella is the second Italian producer to join Trinchero’s growing portfolio of import offerings, which includes San Polo of Montalcino, numerous boutique Spanish estates, and Australia’s Angove Family Winemakers.
All of Trinchero’s import partners are family-owned and many are multi-generational; these principles have been important to the Trinchero family’s own story, which began more than 70 years ago when the first generation immigrated from Italy to the U.S. and the Napa Valley.
The Famiglia Cotarella portfolio of wines ranges in suggested retail price from $10 to $135.
Wines for fire relief
C. Elizabeth Wines is teaming up with Napa Valley Community Foundation to help those still suffering from the effects of the 2020 wildfires. From Feb. 1 through March 15, the Oakville-based, boutique winery will donate 50 percent of all sales of its C. Elizabeth Game Farm Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, 2017 to the foundation’s ongoing fire relief efforts.
C. Elizabeth Cabernet Sauvignon, Game Farm Vineyard is made with grapes from what may be the rockiest plot in all of the Napa Valley – the “Rock Pit” block, where, vine roots have to dig deep for water and nutrients.
To purchase the 2017 C. Elizabeth Game Farm Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville go to shop.celizabeth.com/The-Wines. The wine retails for $150 (750 ml) per bottle (approximately $75 per bottle purchased goes to fire relief). To learn more about Napa Valley Community Foundation’s fire relief efforts go to www.napavalleycf.org.
A new giving program for Farmerworker Foundation
The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation participated in a new end-of-year giving program in December, distributing 250 Copperfield’s Books gift cards to farmworkers and their families. The program was made possible by the Wells Fargo Foundation, long-time supporters of the Farmworker Foundation.
The gift cards were used as tokens of gratitude following a year of unexpected events, affecting many within Napa County’s agricultural community. Parents and children used their cards to purchase books, games, and stuffed animals during the holidays.
For more information on programs offered through the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, visit www.farmworkerfoundation.org.
Silver Oak’s Virtual Release Day
Singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff will join Silver Oak Cellars for a live performance during the winery’s virtual release day at 1 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Silver Oak will celebrate their latest vintage, the 2016 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, via Zoom. The free, virtual event will include wine tastings, winemaker Q&As and live music by Nathaniel Rateliff, who will also be the Saturday Night Live musical guest on Feb. 13.
As part of the festivities, Silver Oak President Tony LeBlanc will join moderator Clay Risen, author of “American Whiskey, Bourbon, & Rye,” for a discussion of American Oak. Special guests include Julian P. Van Winkle III (Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery), Vinnie Cilurzo (Russian River Brewing) and Trey Zoeller (Jefferson’s Bourbon).
For updates, including a full calendar of events and offers, visit silveroak.com/release-day.
The 2016 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is available for purchase at silveroak.com/shop/p/2016-napa-valley-cabernet-sauvignon.
2021 International Winemaker Summit
The 2021 International Winemakers Summit will honor the contributions of diverse winemakers around the world from Feb. 19 to 21.
The event, hosted by Marcia Jones of Urban Connoisseurs in partnership with Uncorked & Cultured, is encouraging consumers to #BuyBlackWine for Black History Month.
Summit sessions will feature 12 Black award-winning winemakers from around the world, including:
Chris Christensen
- — Bodkin Wines (Sonoma)
Phil Long
- — Longevity Wines (Livermore Valley)
Theodora Lee
- — Theopolis Vineyards (Yorkville, Calif.)
Marie-Inès Romelle
- — Marie Césaire Champagne (Champagne)
Raymond Smith
- — Indigené Cellars (Paso Robles)
Cheramie Law
- — Cheramie Wines (Texas)
James Moss
- — J Moss Wines (Napa Valley)
Tinashe Nyamudoka
- — Kumusha Wines (Breedekloof Valley, South Africa)
Steve Byfield
- — Nyarai Cellars (Niagara, Canada)
Nicole Kearney
- — Sip and Share Wines
Shae Frichette
- — Frichette Winery (Red Mountain, Washington)
Dan Glover
- — L’Objet Wines (Healdsburg)
For more information, visit internationalwinemakerssummit.com.