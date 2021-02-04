The Wine Press: News from Napa Valley and beyond

The partnership will allow Famiglia Cotarella to continue to grow in the U.S. with the support and resources of Napa Valley-based Trinchero, the second-largest family-owned winery in the United States.

Famiglia Cotarella began in 1920 with Antonio and Domenico Cotarella, grapegrowers in Umbria for many decades. In 1979, the second generation of Renzo and Riccardo Cotarella began focusing on making wines from native and international varieties and acquiring more estates throughout Italy. Today, third-generation owners Dominga, Enrica and Marta, known as “the Cotarella sisters,” lead the company.

The family is known for its commitment to reviving native varieties, as well as being Merlot specialists.

Famiglia Cotarella is the second Italian producer to join Trinchero’s growing portfolio of import offerings, which includes San Polo of Montalcino, numerous boutique Spanish estates, and Australia’s Angove Family Winemakers.

All of Trinchero’s import partners are family-owned and many are multi-generational; these principles have been important to the Trinchero family’s own story, which began more than 70 years ago when the first generation immigrated from Italy to the U.S. and the Napa Valley.