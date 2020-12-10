The Wine Press: News from the Napa wine community

Napa Farm Bureau honored
The California Farm Bureau has named the Napa County Farm Bureau 2020 County of the Year. The Napa organization also received five Awards for Excellence.
Making the announcement, the California Farm Bureau praised the leadership of Johnnie White, president of the Napa County Farm Bureau, and Ryan Klobas, CEO.
“Under Johnnie and Ryan’s tenure, membership in Napa County has doubled, financial strength has increased, the program of community work has dramatically expanded and they have built an extremely sophisticated political operation at the Farm Bureau to professionally represent Napa Ag,” said Jamie Johansson, president of the California Farm Bureau.
“Ryan has transformed what the Napa County Farm Bureau is and turned it into one of the most formidable trade associations in Napa County and the state. It is now considered an influential authority for Napa Ag at the local, state and national level.”
“As the CEO of the oldest agricultural organization in Napa Valley, it is an absolute honor to represent so many ag families and businesses and to know that we are successful on their behalf. I am so proud of this organization and the work that we do,” Klobas said.
Calling it “a great win for our team and our membership,” White added, “This is an honor and evidence that we are on the right track in professionally representing agriculture in Napa County.”
Holiday Kindness for Napans in need
Judd’s Hill Winery is partnering with other groups in the Napa community to help collect backpacks filled with essential items for the homeless in Napa. The Napa County Shelter, now open year-round because of the increased need, will distribute the backpacks. To sign up to donate a filled backpack, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c49a5a923a3ff2-holiday.
Donations can be dropped off at Judd’s Hill Winery, 2332 Silverado Trail, every day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. until Dec. 15 If you are unable to drop off your donation, contact Holly Finkelstein by emailing holly@juddshill.com to arrange to have it picked up.
‘Hope for the Holidays’ from the V Wine Celebration
The V Wine Celebration will present a one-hour “Behind the V” holiday special, hosted by AJ Harris, Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer Christian Hoff, and Broadway performer Melissa Hoff. The special features appearances by “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom, Jr., multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer, and two Napa Valley vintners, Jeff Gargiulo and Ian Devereux White.
Each year, the V Wine Celebration acknowledges the support of a participating vintner by awarding a Vintner’s Grant in their honor. For the last 20 years, through the Vintner’s Grant Program, the honorees have been able to designate numerous areas of focus for cancer research in their names.
Hope for the Holidays is offering gift packages from Vintner’s Grant Program honorees with a portion of the proceeds supporting the V Foundation’s Victory Over Cancer efforts.
Participating vintners include:
- Ackerman Family Vineyards, 2018 Vintner Grant Honoree Lauren Ackerman, breast cancer
- Alpha Omega Winery, 2011 Vintner Grant Honorees Robin &and Michelle Baggett, stomach cancer
- Chappellet Winery, 2010 Vintner Grant Honorees Cyril and Blakesley Chappellet, melanoma
- Frank Family Vineyards, 2021 Vintner Grant Honorees Rich and Leslie Frank
- Gargiulo Vineyards, 2013 Vintner Grant Honoree Jeff Gargiulo, prostate cancer
- JCB Collection, 2018 Vintner Grant Honoree Gina Gallo, breast cancer
- John Anthony Vineyards, 2020 Vintner Grant Honorees John &and Michele Truchard, colon cancer
- Miner Family Winery, 2009 Vintner Grant Honoree Emily Miner, lung cancer
- Pride Mountain Vineyards, 2012 and 2018 Vintner Grant Honoree Suzanne Pride Bryan, breast cancer
- Smith Devereux Wines
To watch the Hope for the Holidays special, and view the special offers during December, visit the Hope for the Holidays webpage at www.winecelebration.org/holiday.
Also, join a live culinary adventure with chef Charlie Palmer and winemaker Clay Mauritson on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m., Pacific time. For more information, visit www.winecelebration.org/behind-the-v.
The V Foundation Wine Celebration has raised more than $118 million for cancer research over the last 21 years. The V Foundation for Cancer Research has funded more than $250 million in cancer research grants nationwide.
New health and safety measures at the Oxbow
Heading into winter, the Oxbow Public Market in Napa has upgraded many of its safety measures.
The market has installed MERV 13 filters, the highest level possible for its HVAC system, and added Big Ass Fans’ AirEye with Ion Technology fans. Studies have shown this innovative air quality system can kill up to 99.9% of airborne pathogens, including COVID-19.
In addition to the main market hall, the Oxbow Public Market includes the Oxbow Annex, where stand-alone merchants such as The Model Bakery, The Fatted Calf, Gott’s Roadside, and Cru at the Annex have implemented their own strict safety protocols and controls.
The market requires facial coverings to enter and has enhanced sanitization in common areas and tenant spaces. It conducts regular guest temperature readings at market entrances and limits the number of people in the main market hall.
Market merchants also offer online ordering and curbside pickup area. For a list of online ordering offers, visit oxbowpublicmarket.com and select “On Line Ordering.”
Oxbow Public Market is at 610/644 First St. in Napa’s Oxbow District. For more information, visit oxbowpublicmarket.com.
