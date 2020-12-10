The Wine Press: News from the Napa wine community

Napa Farm Bureau honored

The California Farm Bureau has named the Napa County Farm Bureau 2020 County of the Year. The Napa organization also received five Awards for Excellence.

Making the announcement, the California Farm Bureau praised the leadership of Johnnie White, president of the Napa County Farm Bureau, and Ryan Klobas, CEO.

“Under Johnnie and Ryan’s tenure, membership in Napa County has doubled, financial strength has increased, the program of community work has dramatically expanded and they have built an extremely sophisticated political operation at the Farm Bureau to professionally represent Napa Ag,” said Jamie Johansson, president of the California Farm Bureau.

“Ryan has transformed what the Napa County Farm Bureau is and turned it into one of the most formidable trade associations in Napa County and the state. It is now considered an influential authority for Napa Ag at the local, state and national level.”

“As the CEO of the oldest agricultural organization in Napa Valley, it is an absolute honor to represent so many ag families and businesses and to know that we are successful on their behalf. I am so proud of this organization and the work that we do,” Klobas said.