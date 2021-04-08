The Wine Press: Newton Vineyard launches guest experiences at Brasswood St. Helena

Newton Vineyard, temporarily closed after suffering extensive damage in the 2020 Glass Fire, is now welcoming guests for by-appointment tasting experiences at the Brasswood Village in St. Helena.
Visitors may choose between a private wine tasting or a private lunch with pairings of Newton’s iconic unfiltered, mountain wines, hosted in Brasswood’s tasting rooms.
This is a first step on the journey to move forward from the impact of the Glass Fire, while the winery on Spring Mountain is rebuilt.
Newton wines express the terroir of their mountain estates and Carneros vineyards with the ripeness that California brings but with a bright freshness and classic style, a natural fit with Brasswood’s philosophy of farm-to-table comfort food inspired by the bounty of Napa Valley.
The private tasting offers delectable bites paired with four Newton wines, including two single-vineyard wines. The cost is $75 per person (one to six guests maximum) and duration is approximately one hour.
The private lunch presents a seasonal pairing menu from Brasswood Restaurant with four Newton wines, including two single-vineyard wines. Selections from the 2021 spring menu include mozzarella “a la minute,” seared ahi tuna, creamy wild mushroom risotto, New York steak with truffle butter and more. The cost is $180 per person (one to six guests maximum) and duration is approximately 90 minutes.
For more information and reservations, visit www.newtonvineyard.com/en-US/our-virtual-experiences.
For bookings for groups larger than 6 persons, email winery@newtonvineyard.com.
