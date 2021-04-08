The Wine Press: Newton Vineyard launches guest experiences at Brasswood St. Helena

Newton Vineyard, temporarily closed after suffering extensive damage in the 2020 Glass Fire, is now welcoming guests for by-appointment tasting experiences at the Brasswood Village in St. Helena.

Visitors may choose between a private wine tasting or a private lunch with pairings of Newton’s iconic unfiltered, mountain wines, hosted in Brasswood’s tasting rooms.

This is a first step on the journey to move forward from the impact of the Glass Fire, while the winery on Spring Mountain is rebuilt.

Newton wines express the terroir of their mountain estates and Carneros vineyards with the ripeness that California brings but with a bright freshness and classic style, a natural fit with Brasswood’s philosophy of farm-to-table comfort food inspired by the bounty of Napa Valley.

The private tasting offers delectable bites paired with four Newton wines, including two single-vineyard wines. The cost is $75 per person (one to six guests maximum) and duration is approximately one hour.