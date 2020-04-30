The World in a Glass: Rosé and the River — A Gamble on the future

The project, expected to be completed in 2022, is restoring the river, riverbank and habitat along a 9 1/2 mile part of the Napa River. Gamble and his wife, Colette, also a Napa Valley native, are among the landowners taking part in the project. The Zinfandel Road to Oak Knoll part of the project runs through their land in the heart of the valley and the center of the watershed.

The Napa Watersheds web site, describes how “historic changes in land use and management” — the arrival of white settlers — destroyed habitats and reduced the river, in places, into narrow channels, causing flooding and erosion.

The restoration is a collaborative project of Napa County, the Napa County Resource Conservation District, Environmental Science Associates and private landowners. Participation is voluntary to help the river recover from the toll of human use. It means, among other things, pulling out and setting back valuable vineyards close to the riverbanks. In addition to the Gambles, who also removed a house built on the river bank, other landowners joining the effort include Jackson Family Wines, Constellation Brands, Treasury Wine Estates, State Farm Ranch, LLC, and the Missimer and Traina families.