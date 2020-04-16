The World in a Glass: The virtual world

Amidst all the speculation about what kind of changed world we will emerge into, when shelter-at-home orders are lifted, I would hazard a guess that virtual tastings will stick around.
And why not?
Offers to join in on virtual wine tastings have blooming like spring roses (or is that rosés?) during the past couple of weeks. With a bottle of wine from Cakebread Cellars on hand, we tuned in, via Facebook, as Dennis Cakebread, sitting in front of the splendid, but presently empty, new visitors’ center, introduced the new release of the 2019 Vin de Porche.
“This is our first (virtual tasting), in case you can’t tell,” said Cakebread, who opened the session by noting that their “hearts and prayers and wishes” are with those on the frontlines of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Vin de Porche is Cakebread’s rosé of pinot noir, sourced from two Alexander Valley vineyards. A light-hearted, low-alcohol wine, Cakebread describes it as a wine to be enjoyed sitting on your porch; but it’s not without a touch of French elegance, hence the French name. It evokes strawberries, raspberries, blooming new roses. Yet Cakebread said when the winery introduced it, visitors, skeptical of that rich pink color declined offers of free tastings.
Telling the staff they were doubtlessly asking the wrong way, Cakebread took a bottle and glasses to offer tastes of the wine himself. “And they said no.”
“The problem was perception,” he added.
Gradually, however, as the bolder ones sampled the fresh, spring-in-bottle, light in alcohol wine, they have become fans.
The Cakebread session also checked in with vineyard manager Roy Oneto and vineyard operations manager Mike Rogers, out among the grapes, but six feet apart, as well as winemaker Stephanie Jacobs.
Cakebread’s personable, long-time chef, Brian Streeter, also weighed in from his backyard barbecue, sipping a glass of the rosé while he prepared Spanish-style pork to grill on skewers with the wine. Back to Cakebread in another kitchen, and he showed how he likes to make cilantro chicken to serve with the rosé.
While answering questions that viewers from around the country posted on the Facebook link, Cakebread also noted that as yet, they had not had any layoffs at the winery, while still vigorously observing shelter-in-place orders and social distancing. “I’m a big fan of Dr. Fauci,” he said.
How was it received? According to Cakebread public relations representative Leila Pozin, they had 200-300 viewers throughout the session and have had 7,000 more views on their Facebook link, facebook.com/CakebreadCellars/videos/677389793012956/.
Street will be leading a few more virtual cooking sessions on Wednesdays at 3 p.m. Check the website, cakebread.com for details.
Ironically, although no one had dreamt of the technology that makes these sessions possible, the homey meeting with Cakebread and his team harkened back to the old days of the 1960s and ‘70s, when people will tell you what fun it was to drop in on Napa wineries and chat with the vintner or winemaker.
The only question is which tasting to choose: A Taco Tuesday tasting with Ceja Vineyards? A session with the always entertaining Jean Charles Boisset? The Napa Valley Vintners has a list of ongoing sessions with their members at napavintners.com/events/events_virtual.asp
While you are at the Vintners’ website, you might also check out a free course titled, “Napa Valley Rocks” to learn a little more about why our little valley is such a wine-making star. It is at napavintners.com/trade/napa_valley_rocks.asp
And if you are suffering from wanderlust, virtual tastings and tours are turning up from around the world.
Just for example, Symingtons Family Estates will host a live digital presentation of their 2018 Vintage Ports on Thursday, May 14. Register to attend via bit.ly/symington-2018-vintage.
Or you can tour Champagne with Comité Champagne’s 360-degree Champagne virtual reality tour of the UNESCO World Heritage site that visits vineyards of Épernay, soars above the Notre Dame Cathedral of Reims and explores the underground chalk cellars and L’Avenue de Champagne, all from the comfort of your couch. Download the app or watch the video on YouTube in 360 degrees.
A press release notes, “To learn more about visiting the Champagne region, once things get back to normal, go to visitlachampagne.travel. And if you want to become a Champagne expert ahead of time, visit champagne-mooc.com.”
It is, indeed, a brave new world.
