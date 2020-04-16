The World in a Glass: The virtual world

Ironically, although no one had dreamt of the technology that makes these sessions possible, the homey meeting with Cakebread and his team harkened back to the old days of the 1960s and ‘70s, when people will tell you what fun it was to drop in on Napa wineries and chat with the vintner or winemaker.

The only question is which tasting to choose: A Taco Tuesday tasting with Ceja Vineyards? A session with the always entertaining Jean Charles Boisset? The Napa Valley Vintners has a list of ongoing sessions with their members at napavintners.com/events/events_virtual.asp

While you are at the Vintners’ website, you might also check out a free course titled, “Napa Valley Rocks” to learn a little more about why our little valley is such a wine-making star. It is at napavintners.com/trade/napa_valley_rocks.asp

And if you are suffering from wanderlust, virtual tastings and tours are turning up from around the world.

Just for example, Symingtons Family Estates will host a live digital presentation of their 2018 Vintage Ports on Thursday, May 14. Register to attend via bit.ly/symington-2018-vintage.