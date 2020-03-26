The World in a Glass: Winemasters cancelled, but on a note of hope

“We had been working for more than a year on the 31st Winemasters. It wasn’t a switch you can easily turn off. We truly agonized about waiting a bit longer or pulling the plug immediately. Ultimately, we knew that nothing was more important than the health and safety of everyone who supports us — guests, chefs, winemakers, staff and our many volunteers. More important than fundraising; more important than the entire year of work getting ready for the event.

“It felt like all our fundraising efforts were lost for this year,” she said. They duly began notifying their sponsors, donors and guests, earnestly hoping that “next year we will all be in a better place.”

Then, Balik said, “Something truly amazing occurred.”

“Immediately, the chefs and winemakers got in touch, saying we could count on them for next year, and they had already marked their calendars for May 15, 2021.”

Next, sponsors reached out telling them to keep their 2020 contributions “so we count on their donations for this fiscal year,” Balik said.