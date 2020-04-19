Thoughts about Earth Day and being with nature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor's note: Members of the Napa Sierra Club Group’s executive committee invited Julio Venegas and Lainey Laband, two Napa youths who recently joined the Napa Sierra Club, to share their thoughts about nature for fellow Napans for this upcoming Earth Day.

Earth Day: Soaking in the Wondrous Trees

JULIO VENEGAS, freshman, New Technology High in Napa

I’ve been thinking about Earth Day and what it means to me. Imagine a world where pterodactyls and crazy forests filled with creatures that roam free concealed in the vast oak trees. Most of the time we go outside and don't even notice the variety of different species of plants and animals. From the giant oaks that watched locals grow up to the fruit trees that rain havoc on driveways, they all go unnoticed and unappreciated. Now, before I continue, ask yourself: Why should I even care about local habitats and that annoying fruit tree that leaves seeds on my car?

I should start with something we have all seen whether we have noticed them or not, our local trees.These magnificent creatures provide shade, food for local animals, fresh air, wood for our homes. We see them everyday next to our houses and don't give it a second thought.These trees are proven to reduce stress and anxiety if you just take in a second to soak in their beauty.