Thoughts about Earth Day and being with nature

Editor's note: Members of the Napa Sierra Club Group’s executive committee invited Julio Venegas and Lainey Laband, two Napa youths who recently joined the Napa Sierra Club, to share their thoughts about nature for fellow Napans for this upcoming Earth Day.
Earth Day: Soaking in the Wondrous Trees
JULIO VENEGAS, freshman, New Technology High in Napa
I’ve been thinking about Earth Day and what it means to me. Imagine a world where pterodactyls and crazy forests filled with creatures that roam free concealed in the vast oak trees. Most of the time we go outside and don't even notice the variety of different species of plants and animals. From the giant oaks that watched locals grow up to the fruit trees that rain havoc on driveways, they all go unnoticed and unappreciated. Now, before I continue, ask yourself: Why should I even care about local habitats and that annoying fruit tree that leaves seeds on my car?
I should start with something we have all seen whether we have noticed them or not, our local trees.These magnificent creatures provide shade, food for local animals, fresh air, wood for our homes. We see them everyday next to our houses and don't give it a second thought.These trees are proven to reduce stress and anxiety if you just take in a second to soak in their beauty.
It may be hard at first, so go ahead, pop in some earbuds put on some nice calm music and just go for a walk. It can be anywhere; notice the different colors of leaves and the way the sun passes through the branches and just soak it in. Don't think about the past or future, just take in that moment. And as Pink Floyd best puts it, “Breathe, Breathe in the air. Don't be afraid to care.”
If you can, go to a local park and listen to the birds chirping or the rocks crackling under your feet as you walk. But back to the topic, that oh so crazy world. The thing is, we do live in a world like that. With birds like the magnificent red tailed hawk that is like a modern day pterodactyl and our hills filled with all types of reptiles and mammals.
Earth Day and COVID-19: Wandering through Westwood Hills Park During the Pandemic
LAINEY LABAND, senior, Napa High School
Being with nature has always been sort of an escape for me, a way to get away from the responsibilities and difficulties that come with life and reality. Something that has been causing me some stress recently is having to be stuck inside all day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I honor and respect the orders our government has put in place to keep everyone safe and healthy, however, nature and being outside is one of the few things that keep me sane. When I do go outside, I make sure to practice social distancing, especially in more crowded parks.
These past few weeks, I have been a frequent visitor of Westwood Hills Park, a park here in Napa that is only half a mile from my house. I will often walk or run there, which gives me an opportunity to both be out in nature and get some exercise (which also helps to relieve the stress).
Although I have been wanting to go on bigger hikes during this time of quarantine, wandering through Westwood Hills has given me the chance to see the things I usually miss in the park, especially now that spring is upon us and many different plants are blooming and all different kinds of insects are buzzing around.
For not growing up here in Napa, I’ve gotten to know the park pretty well. I’ve almost hiked on every path, with my dad showing me the trails he likes to ride on his mountain bike. My favorite moment that has happened recently while I was on a hike with my dad was when I was coming down a steep hill and I scared off some deer that were roaming around near the path. They surprised me when I looked up, only to see them prancing away. It’s moments like these in nature that keeps me coming back for more.
